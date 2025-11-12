Share price of Adani Enterprises today

Shares of Adani Enterprises surged 6.3 per cent to ₹2,516 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the board approved the terms of the proposed rights issue.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, fixed its rights issue price at ₹1,800 per share, a discount of 24 per cent from its closing price on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

At 10:27 AM; Adani Enterprises stock was trading 5.7 per cent higher at ₹2,500.45, as compared to 0.55 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 3.87 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

However, thus far in the calendar year 2025, Adani Enterprises has underperformed the market by falling 2 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has rallied 7.4 per cent during the same period. Adani Enterprises’ board approves terms of the Rights Issue The board of directors of Adani Enterprises on November 4, 2025, approved the issuance of partly paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹1 each of the company for an amount not exceeding ₹25,000 crore by way of a rights issue. The company has fixed November 17 as the record date and aims to raise ₹24,930 crore through the rights issue. The company will be issuing 138.5 million partly paid-up equity shares which will have a face value of ₹1 each.

The rights equity shares are being offered on a rights basis to eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of 3 rights equity shares for every 25 fully paid-up equity shares held on the record date. The last date for credit of rights entitlements is November 18, 2025. The rights issue will open on November 25, 2025 and close on December 10, 2025. The last date for on market renunciation of rights entitlements is December 5, 2025, the company said. In line with the capital management plan and annual equity program, Adani Enterprises board has approved rights issue of equity shares. This issue will strengthen Adani Enterprises' balance sheet for the next phase of incubation while allowing existing shareholders to participate in the growth story of the company's core incubating infrastructure and energy transition assets, the company said.

Adani Enterprises Outlook The management expects the next period of 10 years to be the most exciting with the company's current startup phase with assets like Adani GCC, key metals and materials reaching the initial investment phase. Adani Enterprises posted a 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in the reported consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at ₹3,902 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26). Total income declined 6 per cent YoY at ₹21,844 crore in September 2025 quarter from ₹23,196 crore in a year ago quarter.