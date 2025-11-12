Tata Motors CV listing: The demerged commercial vehicles (CV) business of Tata Motors made its much-awaited debut on the stock exchanges today, marking a significant milestone in the company’s restructuring journey.

Post-listing, Tata Motors (TMCVL) becomes India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, with a comprehensive portfolio spanning small cargo carriers, intermediate trucks, buses, and heavy commercial vehicles. The demerger is a part of the company's strategy to unlock value for shareholders by creating two independently listed entities focused on distinct business verticals - commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles.