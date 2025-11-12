TaMo CV listing: Tata Motors CV arm lists at ₹335 on NSE, ₹330 on BSE
On the NSE, Tata Motors CV arm debuted at ₹335, up by 28 per cent from the earlier value of ₹260.75SI Reporter New Delhi
Tata Motors CV listing: The demerged commercial vehicles (CV) business of Tata Motors made its much-awaited debut on the stock exchanges today, marking a significant milestone in the company’s restructuring journey.
Post-listing, Tata Motors (TMCVL) becomes India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, with a comprehensive portfolio spanning small cargo carriers, intermediate trucks, buses, and heavy commercial vehicles. The demerger is a part of the company's strategy to unlock value for shareholders by creating two independently listed entities focused on distinct business verticals - commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles.
The demerged CV business also houses the recently acquired Iveco Group NV. Analysts believe the move will enhance operational focus, improve capital allocation, and pave the way for stronger growth in domestic and international markets.
The parent company, now trading as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV)
, continues to hold its passenger vehicle, electric vehicle (EV), and luxury segment operations, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
Market participants are closely watching the Tata Motors CV share price movement, which is expected to set the tone for the company’s next phase of growth.
Tata Motors demerger
The Tata Motors demerger took effect on October 1, 2025, resulting in two independent listed entities: Tata Motors PV, comprising the EV and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) businesses, and Tata Motors CV, the group’s commercial vehicle division. The company had earlier fixed October 14, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. Under the approved scheme, Tata Motors shareholders received one equity share of ₹2 in Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV) for every one equity share held in Tata Motors Ltd as of the record date.
