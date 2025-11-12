Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / BSE gains 7% post Q2; Jefferies keeps 'Hold' rating; what should you do?

BSE gains 7% post Q2; Jefferies keeps 'Hold' rating; what should you do?

The rally came after BSE posted a 61 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹558.5 crore for Q2FY26, compared with ₹346.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

BSE Q2 results

BSE reported operating revenue of around ₹1,070 crore, a 5 per cent beat over estimates, rising 44 per cent Y-o-Y and 12 per cent sequentially, primarily led by a 57 per cent jump in transaction charges.

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

BSE share price today, Q2 results: BSE Ltd shares were in focus on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, surging as much as 7 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹2,818 apiece after the exchange operator reported strong September-quarter earnings. 
 
At 10:10 AM, the stock was trading 5.43 per cent higher at ₹2,787.80, while the Nifty50 index gained 0.63 per cent to 25,856.15 levels.
 

Why did the BSE Ltd share price rally today?

 
The rally came after BSE posted a 61 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹558.5 crore for Q2FY26, compared with ₹346.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year (Q2FY25). 
 
 
BSE's revenue for the quarter grew 44.2 per cent to ₹1,068.4 crore in the September quarter of FY26, from ₹740.7 crore in September quarter of FY25.
 
Transaction charges, meanwhile, grew to ₹794 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹507.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

Also Read

Reliance Industries, RIL

RIL stock jumps 10% in 1 month, nears record high. Should you buy or hold?

Groww share price

Groww shares list at 14% premium on BSE, 12% on NSE; book profit or hold?

Ashok Leyland

M&M, Ashok Leyland hit record highs; zoom up to 58% from April lows

Rocket

Defence stocks extend rally; Dynamatic, MTAR hit 52-wk highs in weak market

Stock Market

HEG, Graphite soar up to 12% on heavy volume; what's driving GE stocks?

 

BSE stock : Should you buy, sell or hold?

 

Motilal Oswal

 
BSE reported operating revenue of around ₹1,070 crore, a 5 per cent beat over estimates, rising 44 per cent Y-o-Y and 12 per cent sequentially, primarily led by a 57 per cent jump in transaction charges. 
 
For the first half of FY26 (H1FY26), revenue grew 50 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,030 crore. Operating expenses stood at ₹380 crore, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y, with regulatory, employee, technology, and other costs rising 30 per cent, 26 per cent, 16 per cent, and 42 per cent respectively, while clearing house expenses fell 42 per cent. 
 
Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹560 crore, up 61 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent Q-o-Q, aided by strong revenue growth. For H1FY26, profit after tax jumped 78 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,090 crore. 
 
The brokerage noted management’s focus on boosting derivatives volumes through greater institutional participation, longer-dated contracts, and data centre upgrades. Thus, Motilal Oswal raised its earnings estimates by 14-15 per cent for FY26-FY28 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating with a target price of ₹2,800 (based on 40x Sep’FY27E EPS).
 

Jefferies

 
According to reports, foreign brokerage firm Jefferies maintained its ‘Hold’ rating on BSE Ltd with a target price of ₹2,930 per share.
 

Nuvama

 
According to analysts at Nuvama, BSE’s index options average daily premium turnover value (ADPTV) market share improved to 27.1 per cent, up 334 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), driving a 43.2 per cent Y-o-Y and 11.5 per cent Q-o-Q revenue increase in Q2FY26. 
 
Strong operating leverage boosted Ebitda margins by 1,160 bps Y-o-Y to 62.5 per cent, leading to 75.1 per cent Y-o-Y Ebitda growth. Adjusted profit after tax came in at ₹5.4 billion, up 66.8 per cent Y-o-Y and 4.9 per cent Q-o-Q. 
 
Despite the expiry swap in September 2025, BSE’s market share declined only marginally by 221 bps month-on-month (M-o-M), while October ADPTV surged 30.2 per cent M-o-M. 
 
Therefore, Nuvama raised its FY26-FY28 earnings projections by 10-14 per cent and lifted its target price to ₹3,130 (from ₹2,820 earlier), valuing the stock at 45x P/E plus a 15 per cent stake in CDSL.

Centrum Broking 

BSE reported a strong Q2FY26, with net profit up 62 per cent annually and core PAT rising 74 per cent Y-o-Y, led by 44 per cent growth in operating revenue to ₹1,070 crore. The equity derivatives segment surged 81 per cent Y-o-Y on higher volumes and market share, while co-location revenues also improved after revised message rates.  Factoring in robust performance, Centrum Broking analysts raised FY26-28E PAT and core PAT estimates by 8-13 per cent, projecting 31 per cent and 34 per cent CAGR respectively. Settlement Guarantee Fund (SGF) is expected to grow at 35 per cent CAGR to ₹220 crore. The stock trades at 40x Sep’27 EPS; Centrum values it at 41x, maintaining a 'Buy' with a revised target price (TP) of ₹2,701 (₹2,475 earlier).
 

More From This Section

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge Q2: Analysts see export weakness bottoming, defence upside

Stock Market LIVE Updates today, Nov 12

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 500 pts, Nifty tests 25,850; Groww surges 21%, Adani stocks in green

Tata Motors CV listing

Tata Motors CV stock listing LIVE: TMCV shares fall 4% after debuting at 28% premium on NSE

Tata Motors CV listing

TaMo CV listing: Tata Motors CV arm lists at ₹335 on NSE, ₹330 on BSE

tata motos CV listing: stocks of commercial vehicles M&M, Ashok Leyland, Escorts in focus

TaMo CV lists today. How to trade commercial vehicle makers' stocks?

Topics : The Smart Investor BSE Q2 results Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Indian equities Derivative trading Trading volumes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon