Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Godrej Industries shares fall 3% as Q2 profit dips; check details here

Godrej Industries shares fall 3% as Q2 profit dips; check details here

Godrej Industries shares 3 per cent after its profit fell after its profit fell 16 per cent in the September quarter

Godrej Industries Chemicals ltd, GIC

Godrej Industries Chemicals ltd, GIL

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Godrej Industries fell over 3 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported a 16 per cent dip in profit for the September quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26)
 
The company's stock fell as much as 3.13 per cent during the day to ₹1,036.6 per share, the biggest intraday fall since October 13 this year. The Godrej Industries stock pared losses to trade 2 per cent lower at ₹1,049 apiece, compared to a 0.55 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:22 AM. 
 
Shares of the company currently trade at 5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 10.2 per cent this year, compared to a 9.3 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Godrej Industries has a total market capitalisation of ₹35,214.45 crore.   READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
 

Godrej Industries Q2 results 

The company reported a net profit of ₹242.47 crore during Q2FY26, down 16 per cent from ₹287.62 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, profit fell around 31 per cent, from ₹349.22 crore.
 
The firm’s revenue from operations rose 5 per cent to ₹5,032 crore in Q2FY26, from ₹4,805 crore from the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, it increased 13 per cent from ₹4,459 crore. Its total expenses rose 16 per cent Year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the September quarter to ₹5,602 crore, while remaining rising 18 per cent on a sequential basis.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates today, Nov 12

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 500 pts, Nifty tests 25,850; Groww surges 21%, Adani stocks in green

Tata Motors CV listing

TaMo CV listing: Tata Motors CV arm lists at ₹335 on NSE, ₹330 on BSE

Groww share price

Groww shares list at 14% premium on BSE, 12% on NSE; book profit or hold?

BLS International share price in focus

BLS International shares gain 5% on Q2 profit jump; earnings breakdown here

deeptech, Artificial intelligence, AI

D-St to act as hedge for funds looking to trim global AI play, say analysts

 
On the business performance of its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies, Godrej Industries said the consolidated sales of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) grew by 4 per cent in the second quarter of this fiscal on the back of underlying volume growth of 3 per cent.  ALSO READ | RIL stock jumps 10% in 1 month, nears record high. Should you buy or hold? 
Earlier this year, the company said it will invest more than ₹750 crore over the next few years to expand the capacities of its chemicals business and achieve higher annual revenue. Godrej Industries informed that its chemical business will undertake significant capacity expansions as part of its growth plan to become a $1 billion global business before 2030.
 
Godrej Industries (Chemicals) is one of the oldest businesses of the Godrej Industries Group, established in 1963. It is one of India's leading providers of oleochemicals, surfactants, specialty chemicals, and biotech products.
   

More From This Section

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

BSE gains 7% post Q2; Jefferies keeps 'Hold' rating; what should you do?

Reliance Industries, RIL

RIL stock jumps 10% in 1 month, nears record high. Should you buy or hold?

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge Q2: Analysts see export weakness bottoming, defence upside

Tata Motors CV listing

Tata Motors CV stock listing LIVE: TMCV shares fall 4% after debuting at 28% premium on NSE

tata motos CV listing: stocks of commercial vehicles M&M, Ashok Leyland, Escorts in focus

TaMo CV lists today. How to trade commercial vehicle makers' stocks?

Topics : Markets Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 Godrej Industries S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon