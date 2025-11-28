GAIL dips 7% on huge volumes; why gas transmission stock under pressure?

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

GAIL (India) share price today

Shares of GAIL (India) slipped 7 per cent to ₹171.80 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volume. The sell-off at the counter came after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) approved a lower-than-expected tariff of ₹65.69/mmbtu, versus street expectations of ₹70/mmbtu, limiting near-term upside for the stock, said analysts.

The stock price of the gas transmission & marketing company hit an over two-month low and was trading at its lowest level since September 26, 2025. It had touched a 52-week low of ₹150.60 on March 4, 2025.

At 09:59 AM; GAIL was quoting 5 per cent lower at ₹174.15, as compared to 0.16 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. As many as 20.18 million equity shares changed hands in the first 44 minutes of trading on the NSE and BSE.

The PNGRB has approved an increase in the pipeline tariff for GAIL's integrated network, raising it from ₹58.60/mmBtu to ₹65.69/mmBtu. Although this approved rate is lower than GAIL's requested ₹78/mmBtu, it represents a substantial hike from the previous tariff. This new rate, effective January 1, 2026, is expected to significantly boost GAIL's overall earnings, particularly its gas transmission EBITDA. The next tariff review by PNGRB is scheduled for April 1, 2028, ICICI Securities said in a note. The PNGRB's final tariff determination for GAIL's Integrated Natural Gas Pipeline (INGPL) has come in at ₹65.69/mmbtu (effective January 1, 2026), well below the ₹70/mmbtu expected by the street and also below GAIL's own submission of ₹77.98/mmbtu for this cycle. This compares to the previous tariff of ₹58.61/mmbtu (FY23 order), said analysts at InCred Equities.

The key driver of the increase to ₹65.69 was the recalibration of SUG (system-use gas) and the revision in volume divisor, while PNGRB kept all other parameters flat – including future capex, opex, and replacement capex. The final tariff of ₹65.69/mmbtu is meaningfully below the ₹70/mmbtu expected and significantly below GAIL’s own claimed requirement (~₹78/mmbtu). By freezing the tariff for ~2 years, PNGRB has effectively capped upside to GAIL’s transmission earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Given market positioning and the anticipated tariff tailwind, the disappointment could lead to stock weakness in the immediate sessions, especially as the Board firmly rejected most capex/opex additions, the brokerage firm said.

Analysts at YES Securities had expected the finalization of pipeline tariff revision at ₹72–73/mmbtu. Meanwhile, on a one year view, the brokerage firm in the Q2FY26 result update said that GAIL is positioned to deliver a decline in earnings in FY26, underpinned by a decline in gas transmission volumes and margin stability. Transmission volumes grew by 6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 127 mmscmd in FY25, and further is projected to decline to 124 mmscmd in FY26, despite some drive in volumes by CGD expansion and offtake from IOCL refineries (Barauni, Paradip, Haldia).