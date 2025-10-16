Adani Green Energy shares gain 2% on H1FY26 business update; details here

Adani Green Energy H1FY26 operational update

Adani Green Energy announced that its operational capacity rose 49 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 16.7 GW as of H1FY26. Greenfield capacity additions stood at 2.4 GW, compared to 0.25 GW in the same period last year. The company’s sale of energy increased 39 per cent Y-o-Y to 19,569 million units (MUs), supported by robust capacity expansion. Adani Green highlighted that it has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45 per cent in power generation over the past five years and has been consistently generating electricity significantly above commitments under its power purchase agreements (PPAs), said the company in an exchange filing.