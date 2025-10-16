Home / Markets / News / Adani Green Energy shares gain 2% on H1FY26 business update; details here

Adani Green Energy shares gain 2% on H1FY26 business update; details here

Adani Green Energy announced that its operational capacity rose 49 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 16.7 GW as of H1FY26. Greenfield capacity additions stood at 2.4 GW

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 10:27 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price: Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), the power generation arm of the Adani Group, were trading higher on Thursday following the company’s announcement of its operational performance for the first half of FY26 (H1FY26). The stock rose 2.22 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,067 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).  At 10:08 AM, Adani Green Energy shares were trading at ₹1,057.20 per share, up 1.28 per cent from the previous close of ₹1,043.80 per share on the NSE. During the session, a combined total of nearly 0.74 million equity shares, worth about ₹[68.63 crore, changed hands on the BSE and NSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at approximately ₹1,71,605.78 crore on the NSE.  READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

Adani Green Energy H1FY26 operational update

Adani Green Energy announced that its operational capacity rose 49 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 16.7 GW as of H1FY26. Greenfield capacity additions stood at 2.4 GW, compared to 0.25 GW in the same period last year. The company’s sale of energy increased 39 per cent Y-o-Y to 19,569 million units (MUs), supported by robust capacity expansion. Adani Green highlighted that it has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45 per cent in power generation over the past five years and has been consistently generating electricity significantly above commitments under its power purchase agreements (PPAs), said the company in an exchange filing. 
 
Adani Green Energy’s solar portfolio achieved a capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 24.8 per cent, supported by 99.0 per cent plant availability. The wind portfolio registered a CUF of 37.8 per cent, backed by 95.2 per cent plant availability, with new wind capacity in Khavda contributing a CUF of 40 per cent. Meanwhile, the hybrid portfolio recorded a CUF of 39.1 per cent, supported by 98.2 per cent plant availability.  ALSO READ | Should you buy or sell Tata Communications shares post Q2? Analysts weigh

Incorporation of step down subsidiaries

In a separate development, the company announced the incorporation of new step-down subsidiaries through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Saur Urja (KA) Limited. 
 
The new entities include Adani Hydro Energy Eleven Limited (AHE11L) and Adani Hydro Energy Twelve Limited (AHE12L), both incorporated on October 13, 2025; Adani Hydro Energy Fifteen Limited (AHE15L), incorporated on October 14, 2025; and Adani Hydro Energy Fourteen Limited (AHE14L) and Adani Hydro Energy Seventeen Limited (AHE17L), both incorporated on October 15, 2025. 
 

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

