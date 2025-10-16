Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Should you buy or sell Tata Communications shares post Q2? Analysts weigh

Should you buy or sell Tata Communications shares post Q2? Analysts weigh

Tata Communications, reported a 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹183.21 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26).

Tata Communications share price target

Representational Image

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Communications posted its Q2 results in market hours on Wednesday. Analysts see the company as an “exciting” play offering—stability of telecom and growth potential of the IT Services sector. Further, they believe the company’s digital growth and consolidated margins shall pick up sharply in FY26.
 
At 9:37 AM, Tata Communications' share price was trading 0.59 per cent higher at ₹1,967 per share. In comparison, Sensex was up 0.46 per cent at 82,982.73.  

Tata Communications Q2 results

Tata group's telecom services arm, Tata Communications, reported a 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹183.21 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26). The company reported a net profit of ₹227.27 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit was down 3.6 per cent from ₹190.14 crore.
 
 
However, Tata Communications' revenue from operations for the quarter was up 6.5 per cent at ₹6,099.75 crore, from ₹5,727.85 crore in Q2 FY25. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, revenue increased by 2.3 per cent from ₹5,959.85 crore.   The company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of ₹1,174, up 3.9 per cent Y-o-Y, with a 19.2 per cent margin.

Brokerages' view on Tata Communications

Motilal Oswal has reiterated a ‘Neutral’ rating, raising the target to ₹1,750 per share from ₹1,685. The brokerage in its note said, “We await sustained acceleration in data revenue growth, along with margin expansion, before turning more constructive on Tata Communications.”

Also Read

A S Lakshminarayanan

Tata Communications transforming itself into a technology company, says CEO

Tata Communications

Tata Communications Q2 result: Profit drops 19% at ₹183 cr, revenue up 6.5%

A man walks past the logo of TATA at its exhibitor stall at the India Mobile Congress 2025 at Yashobhoomi a convention and expo center in New Delhi, India, October 8, 2025| REUTERS

Tata Comm rallies 7%, nears record high; what's driving Tata group stock?

Tata Group

Tata Capital listing: 5 Tata group stocks for your portfolio; check details

Tata Communications

Tata Communications zooms 15% on heavy volumes; hovers near record high

 
After the recent run-up of 15 per cent in the last five days, Tata Communications now trades at 12.5x one-year forward EV/EBITDA (22 per cent premium to the LT average), according to Motilal Oswal. 
 
The brokerage’s FY26-28E revenue remains broadly unchanged, and it believes the company’s ambition of doubling data revenue by FY28 remains a tall ask without further acquisitions.
 
Nuvama Institutional Equities has maintained ‘Buy’ and has hiked the target to ₹2,235 (earlier ₹2,020). Analysts continue to see Tata Communications as an exciting play, offering the best of both worlds—stability of telecom and growth potential of the IT Services sector. 
 
“We are tweaking FY26E/27E Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) by -7 per cent/-0.5 per cent on lower margins in FY26—the sharp cut in FY26E EPS is driven by exceptional items and lower margins,” Nuvama said. 

More From This Section

Beaten down stocks of Samvat 2081

Tejas, Vedant Fashion: Will laggards of Samvat 2081 recover in Samvat 2082?

Nomura

Nomura keeps Nifty target at 26,140, backs Swiggy, Titan, Alkem as top bets

HDB financial services, HDFC Group

HDB Financial shares drop as Q2 profit slips marginally; Q2 breakdown here

HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life Q2 in line; Analysts see margin pressure but maintain 'Buy' calls

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty eyes 25,460; Axis Bank rises 3%; KEI crashes 8%, HDFC Life 4%

Topics : Tata Communications Q2 results Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDiwali 2025 WeatherUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon