Home / Markets / News / Adani Green tanks 12% after nearly 3% equity change hands via block deal

Adani Green tanks 12% after nearly 3% equity change hands via block deal

At 09:15 AM; around 44.24 million shares representing 2.8 per cent of total equity of AGEL changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Shares of Adani Green Energy (AGEL) tanked 12 per cent to Rs 886.25 on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after over 40 million equity shares of the power generation company changed hands via block deal.

At 09:15 am; around 44.24 million shares representing 2.8 per cent of total equity of AGEL changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows. The names of the buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.

At 11:25 AM; the stock had recouped partial losses and was trading 5 per cent lower at Rs 965 on the BSE. A combined 54.9 million shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Meanwhile, the stock was trading lower for the fifth straight day, falling 19 per cent in one week. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.2 per cent during the period.

AGEL, a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall locked-in portfolio of 20.4 GW including operating, underconstruction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties.

The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects. Key customers of AGEL include Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and various State Discoms.


Also Read

Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion

Adani Enterprises rallies 6% on report promoters sell stake via block deal

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners to invest another $1 bn in Adani group stocks

Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr

Bears may tighten grip on OMC stocks amid crude oil trading at 6-week high

Telecom infra stocks in focus; Birla Cable, Sterlite Tech surge up to 20%

M&M jumps 3% as Q1 results impresses Street; brokerages remain bullish

Yatharth Hospital debuts on a quiet note, commands 14% gain at day's high

Zen Technologies hits 10% upper limit on strong Q1 performance

Topics :Buzzing stocksAdani Green EnergyMarket trendsstock market tradingAdani Group

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Vijay Shekhar Sharma to buy a 10.3% stake in Paytm from Antfin for $628 mn

RJio gets $2.2 bn from Swedish export credit agency to finance 5G rollout

India News

Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership after Supreme Court stay

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 7): Rainfall, Thunderstorms in these states

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Statsguru: Six charts explain expansion in India's services trade

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story