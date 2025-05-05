Adani group shares: Total Gas, Enterprises rally up to 10%; here's why

Share price movement of Adani group companies today: Share price of Adani group companies have rallied by up to 10 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade after media reports indicated that Gautam Adani’s official representatives have met with US President Donald Trump's administration officials to end US bribery cases.

What’s fuelling the rally in Adani group stocks?

According to the news wire agency, Adani’s representatives have argued that the case does not align with President Donald Trump’s current policy priorities and have requested that it be reconsidered.

Ongoing regulatory investigations

The group is exposed to the ongoing regulatory investigations on the promoter. ICRA has made a note of the pending investigations related to indictment and civil complaint filed by United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on the promoter and the matter which is currently sub-judice. Further, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is conducting regulatory investigations on the Adani Group based on the Hindenburg report, which is close to completion.

Favourable sector outlook

The performance of the airports division is expected to remain robust in the medium-term given the favourable sector outlook and healthy growth in passenger traffic. The airports division is likely to undertake sizable capex over the next five years, including both aeronautical and non-aeronautical capex. This coupled with the start of operations of Navi Mumbai International airport in FY2026 is expected to result in healthy growth in revenues and profitability levels in the near term.

The Adani Group is one of the first players in India with vertically-integrated capacity till ingot and wafer for manufacturing solar modules, which helps in realising better margins and offers cushion to protect it from raw material price fluctuations. The segment currently has good visibility in terms of order book, including projects requiring modules under the domestic content requirement criterion.

The offtake for its wind turbine generation (WTG) segment is happening within the group, from Adani Green Energy Limited, which has a large capacity addition plan in the wind segment. Along with this, the strong policy support from the Government of India, which has come out with policies such as reimposition of approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM) for modules from April 01, 2024, and ALMM for cells from June 1, 2026, augurs well for domestic solar module manufacturers, according to ICRA.

ICRA’s stable outlook on Adani Enterprises

The Stable outlook on the long-term rating reflects ICRA’s expectation that Adani Enterprises’ credit profile will be supported by the healthy cash flow generation from diversified businesses, strong financial flexibility and execution capabilities. This, along with the company’s commitment to undertake any large debt-funded capex in a judicious manner in terms of managing the market risks will maintain its debt metrics at prudent levels.

About Adani Group

Adani Enterprises (AEL) is the flagship Company of Adani Group, one of India’s largest business organisations. Over the years, AEL has focused on building emerging infrastructure businesses, contributing to nation-building and divesting them into separate listed entities. Having successfully built sizable and scalable businesses like Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar, the Company has contributed to make India self-reliant with its robust businesses.

The next generation of its strategic business investments are centered around the green hydrogen ecosystem, airport management, data center, roads and primary industries like copper and petrochem - all of which have significant scope for value unlocking.