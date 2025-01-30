Adani Ports share price drops 8% after Q3FY25 results; reasons here

During the quarter, Adani Ports' profit after tax (PAT) jumped 14 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,518 crore against Rs 2,208 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, the company missed the Bloomberg estimates, which projected its net profit at Rs 2,589.4 crore, a jump of 17.3 per cent year-on-year, according to reports. Meanwhile, veteran stock market analyst Deepak Jasani attributes the fall in the company's share price to profit booking by investors. Adani Ports, Jasani said, is not a widely held stock in the markets. "And therefore, when the stock price doesn't go up in 2-3 months, investors tend to exit the stock," Jasani added. Notably, the company's share price has dropped around 11 per cent in the last one month, and 30 per cent in the last six months.

That said, during the quarter, company's revenue rose 15 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 7,964 crore from Rs 6,920 crore reported in Q3FY24. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortiation (Ebitda) grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,802 crore from Rs 4,186 crore reported in Q3FY24.

ALSO READ: Adani Enterprises Q3 result: Profit drops sharply by 97% to Rs 58 crore "We have achieved strong performance during 9M FY25, driven by exceptional execution across three key areas of our business—market share gains coupled with a volume-price mix increase, traction in the logistics vertical, and operational efficiencies along with technology-led gains. On the logistics front, in line with our commitment earlier in the year, we launched a new trucking platform, which is being integrated across the rest of the logistics value chain and will make us a truly integrated transport utility," said Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director & CEO, APSEZ.

Gupta further added, "We have also upgraded our FY25 Ebitda forecast to Rs 18,800-18,900 crore. Moreover, it is incredibly gratifying to be recognized by S&P Global CSA as one of the top 10 companies globally in the transport industry. This prestigious recognition reflects our focus on imbibing sustainability across our operations."

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is India's largest private port and Special Economic Zone. Incorporated in 1998, the company develops, operates, and maintains port infrastructure and related services. APSEZ operates ports and terminals across India, handling a wide range of cargo. The company has expanded its operations through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. As of January 30, 2025, Adani Ports' market capitalisation stands at Rs 2,31,588.50 crore on the BSE. The company is a constituent of the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty indices.

Also Read

Adani Ports shares have a 52-week range of Rs 1,607.95–Rs 993.85 on the BSE.

At around 2:51 PM on Thursday, Adani Ports shares were trading at Rs 1,074.75 apiece, down 2.05 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,097.25 on the BSE. A combined total of nearly 13 million equity shares of Adani Ports, estimated to be worth around Rs 1,401 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE today.