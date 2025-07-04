Home / Markets / News / Adcounty Media India makes solid D-Street debut; shares list at 53% premium

Adcounty Media India makes solid D-Street debut; shares list at 53% premium

Adcounty Media shares opened at ₹130 on the BSE SME platform, a premium of 53 per cent from its issue price of ₹85 per share

Adcounty Media India listing today: Shares of digital marketing company Adcounty Media India made a robust market debut on Friday, July 4, 2025, listing at ₹130 on the BSE SME platform, a premium of 53 per cent from its issue price of ₹85 per share. After the listing, shares of Adcounty Meida were trading at ₹123.5, down 5 per cent from the opening price.
 
Adcounty Media's debut was in-line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of the company were trading at ₹125, reflecting a premium of ₹40 or 47 per cent against the issue price.

Adcounty Media India IPO subscription

The company offered shares at the fixed price of ₹85 with a lot size of 1,600 shares. It received bids for 1,07,61,47,200 shares against the 39,40,800 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 273.08 times by the end of the subscription period, showed BSE data.  

Adcounty Media India IPO details

Adcounty Media India IPO comprises a fresh issue of 5.96 million equity shares to raise ₹50.69 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. 
 
Adcounty Media IPO was available for subscription from Thursday, June 27, 2025, till Tuesday, July 1, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
 
Skyline Financial Services was the registrar of the issue. Narnolia Financial Services was the book-running lead manager of the Adcounty Media IPO.  
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds to meet capital expenditure requirements, working capital requirements, and expenses for the unidentified acquisition of the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 

About Adcounty Media India

Incorporated in May 2017, Adcounty Media India is a BrandTech company focused on providing end-to-end solutions to brands, covering everything from branding to performance optimisation. It serves a diverse range of clients spanning various industries. The company operates multiple websites across various verticals, offers mobile apps, and provides a programmatic tool called BidCounty. Its range of services includes Programmatic Advertising and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO).

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

