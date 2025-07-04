One MobiKwik share price rises 2% on Sebi nod to operate as stock broker

Shares of One MobiKwik rose after its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobikwik Securities Broking Private Limited (MSBPL), secured regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to operate as a Stock Broker and Clearing Member.
Sebi granted the certificate of registration on July 1, 2025, allowing MSBPL to engage in equity trading, clearing, and settlement activities.
Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder, MD and CEO, One MobiKwik, said, "The stock broking license marks a significant milestone for us as we enter the Indian equity markets. India has witnessed incredible growth in retail investor participation, and we believe our platform can help demystify investing for users taking their first steps into the markets. With this, we move a step closer to our goal of building a full-stack fintech platform that eases the adoption of digital financial services for the untapped populace of Bharat.”
The development marks a strategic step in MobiKwik’s evolution from a digital payments firm into a full-stack fintech platform. The company now caters to over 176.4 million users and 4.6 million merchants, with growing verticals in credit and wealth distribution. Its wealth offerings include Mutual Funds, SIPs, FDs, Digital Gold, and Lens.Ai.
This is MobiKwik Group’s second major regulatory milestone this quarter. In April, its subsidiary Zaak ePayment Services received RBI authorisation to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator.
One MobiKwik Systems Ltd. is among India’s leading digital financial services platforms, offering a comprehensive suite of payment and financial products for both consumers and merchants. Founded in 2009 by Bipin Preet Singh and Upasana Taku, MobiKwik has grown to serve over 176.4 million registered users and 4.6 million merchants.
The company’s core offerings include the MobiKwik Wallet, UPI, Pocket UPI, and Zaakpay, its integrated payment gateway. Beyond payments, MobiKwik has expanded into financial services, providing credit solutions such as ZIP and ZIP EMI, as well as savings and investment products like Fixed Deposits, Mutual Funds, Digital Gold, and Lens.AI. Insurance offerings are also available on its platform, reinforcing MobiKwik’s position as a diversified fintech player.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.