One MobiKwik share price rises 2% on Sebi nod to operate as stock broker

One MobiKwik share price rose as much as 1.94 per cent to hit an intraday high of 252 per share on the last trading day of the week, i.e. Friday, July 4, 2025.

Why did One MobiKwik share price rise today?

Shares of One MobiKwik rose after its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobikwik Securities Broking Private Limited (MSBPL), secured regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to operate as a Stock Broker and Clearing Member.

Sebi granted the certificate of registration on July 1, 2025, allowing MSBPL to engage in equity trading, clearing, and settlement activities. Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder, MD and CEO, One MobiKwik, said, "The stock broking license marks a significant milestone for us as we enter the Indian equity markets. India has witnessed incredible growth in retail investor participation, and we believe our platform can help demystify investing for users taking their first steps into the markets. With this, we move a step closer to our goal of building a full-stack fintech platform that eases the adoption of digital financial services for the untapped populace of Bharat.”

The development marks a strategic step in MobiKwik’s evolution from a digital payments firm into a full-stack fintech platform. The company now caters to over 176.4 million users and 4.6 million merchants, with growing verticals in credit and wealth distribution. Its wealth offerings include Mutual Funds, SIPs, FDs, Digital Gold, and Lens.Ai. This is MobiKwik Group’s second major regulatory milestone this quarter. In April, its subsidiary Zaak ePayment Services received RBI authorisation to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator. ALSO READ | Ownership shift in BSE-200: Promoters offload, domestic investors step up The Sebi approval is expected to accelerate MobiKwik’s expansion into capital markets and strengthen its position as a comprehensive fintech player.