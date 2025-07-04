Ownership shift in BSE-200: Promoters offload, domestic investors step up

The ownership pattern of India’s top 200 listed companies is undergoing a quiet transformation. In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, private promoter holding in the BSE-200 Index declined to 37 per cent, down from 43 per cent in March 2021, reflecting sustained sell-downs by promoters and private equity investors, reveals a Kotak Institutional Equities report.

At the same time, domestic institutional investors (DIIs)—comprising mutual funds, banks, financial institutions, and retail shareholders—have steadily increased their stakes, with their combined share rising by 430 basis points (bps) to 25.2 per cent in March-2025 from 20.9 per cent in March 2021.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have also reduced their exposure. Their holding in the BSE-200 has fallen to 20.2 per cent, from 24.4 per cent in March 2021.

These data points reflect a change in ownership patterns of companies with significant promoter and private equity sell-downs.

Why are promoters and insiders offloading stakes? Analysts at Kotak believe the rationale behind promoters and insiders selling stakes could be elevated valuations, business strategy, group and promoter debt, and rerating of the Indian market. Promoters have offloaded around ₹95,000 crore ($11 billion) in June alone. In Bharti Airtel, IndiGo, Vishal Mega Mart, Bajaj Finserv, and Hindustan Zinc promoters sold around $5 billion worth of shares in the first half of the calendar year 2025 (H1CY25).