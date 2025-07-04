Home / Markets / News / Ownership shift in BSE-200: Promoters offload, domestic investors step up

Ownership shift in BSE-200: Promoters offload, domestic investors step up

Promoters sold ₹95,000 crore worth of stakes in June; major offloading was seen in Bharti Airtel, IndiGo, Vishal Mega Mart, Bajaj Finserv, and Hindustan Zinc

stock market, markets, DII, FII, DIIs buying in indian stock market, FIIs selling in stock market, how to trade, trump tariffs, stock market strategy
premium
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The ownership pattern of India’s top 200 listed companies is undergoing a quiet transformation. In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, private promoter holding in the BSE-200 Index declined to 37 per cent, down from 43 per cent in March 2021, reflecting sustained sell-downs by promoters and private equity investors, reveals a Kotak Institutional Equities report.
 
At the same time, domestic institutional investors (DIIs)—comprising mutual funds, banks, financial institutions, and retail shareholders—have steadily increased their stakes, with their combined share rising by 430 basis points (bps) to 25.2 per cent in March-2025 from 20.9 per cent in March 2021.
 
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have also reduced their exposure. Their holding in the BSE-200 has fallen to 20.2 per cent, from 24.4 per cent in March 2021.
 
These data points reflect a change in ownership patterns of companies with significant promoter and private equity sell-downs. 

Why are promoters and insiders offloading stakes?

  Analysts at Kotak believe the rationale behind promoters and insiders selling stakes could be elevated valuations, business strategy, group and promoter debt, and rerating of the Indian market.  Promoters have offloaded around ₹95,000 crore ($11 billion) in June alone. In Bharti Airtel, IndiGo, Vishal Mega Mart, Bajaj Finserv, and Hindustan Zinc promoters sold around $5 billion worth of shares in the first half of the calendar year 2025 (H1CY25).

 

Price-agnostic retail flow support DII buying

DIIs continued to buy stakes in the secondary market primarily in H1CY25 because of steady, price-agnostic inflows from retail households into mutual funds. In CY2025 so far, domestic investors purchased $41 billion worth of equity.
 
These flows have given domestic institutions the capital to remain active buyers, even as foreign investors turned net sellers. In June 2025, retail sentiment showed signs of improvement—direct retail investors became net buyers after three months of selling, and equity mutual fund inflows likely picked up after a brief dip.
 
This shift in sentiment has been supported by improving returns in popular “narrative” stocks and the rising net asset value (NAVs) of thematic funds.
 
Additionally, as promoters, private equity investors, and FPIs sold significant stakes, DIIs stepped in to absorb the supply, deploying available capital to take advantage of the broader market realignment.  In June 2025, DIIs bought $8.5 billion while others including private equity and promoters sold $10.5 billion.
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; Trent sinks 8%, BSE, Angel One 5%

Nuvama downgrades Trent to 'Hold' on slower growth outlook; stock bleeds 9%

Asian stocks wobble, dollar edges down with July 9 tariff deadline in focus

Last Day! Crizac IPO closes today; subscription rises 3x, GMP at 9%

Sebi bars Jane Street from markets, orders disgorgement of ₹4,844 crore

Topics :Market LensThe Smart InvestorMarket OutlookMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50FII flowsDIIsIndian promoters

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story