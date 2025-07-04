NFO alert! JM Financial MF launches Large & Midcap Fund; check details here

JM Large & Midcap Fund: JM Financial Mutual Fund has launched its JM Large & Midcap Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing in both largecap and midcap stocks. The new fund offer (NFO) will open for public subscription today, July 4, 2025 and close on Friday, July 18, 2025.

The scheme aims to generate long-term capital growth through investments in high-quality growth stocks with superior management quality and corporate governance standards. The fund house will use the in-house GeeQ (Growth of Earnings and

Earnings Quality) model to find investible opportunities.

The portfolio strategy of the scheme focuses on liquidity and flexibility. The fund will maintain a minimum 35 per cent allocation each in largecap and midcap stocks, with the remaining 30 per cent providing flexibility across market capitalisations.

“With our new Large and Midcap Fund, we bring together the stability and resilience of blue-chip giants and the growth potential of emerging leaders. This is not just another scheme- it is a powerful blend of scale and rapid growth, designed to seize tomorrow's opportunities," said Asit Bhandarkar, senior fund manager for equity at JM Financial Asset Management. ALSO READ | NFO alert! Mahindra Manulife launches BFSI focused fund; check details here According to Bhandarkar, the Indian equity markets are undergoing a period of heightened volatility, where a product which has a return profile closer to midcaps and the risk profile closer to large caps could offer investors a better experience.

We are confident that our growth and quality-focused investment philosophy, a disciplined and process-driven investment approach and a seasoned equity fund management team could help us navigate these turbulent times and create a resilient portfolio which may enable wealth creation for investors,” he added. Asit Bhandarkar and Deepak Gupta are the fund manager and co-fund manager, respectively, for the scheme. According to SID, if the units are redeemed or switched out within 180 days from the day of allotment, an exit load of 1 per cent will be charged. However, no exit load will be charged if units are redeemed after 180 days from the date of allotment.