Adcounty Media IPO booked 251x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Adcounty Media India IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the digital marketing solutions company Adcounty Media India is expected to be finalised today, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Adcounty Media, which closed for public bidding on Tuesday, July 1, received an overwhelming response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by 251.7 times.
Investors bid for 1,076.48 million equity shares, which was 251.7 times the public issue size of 4.27 million shares, through 3,06,037 applications, according to BSE data.
After the allotment process is completed, investors can verify their IPO allotment status by visiting the official websites of the BSE and Skyline Financial Services, the designated registrar for the Adcounty Media IPO. Alternatively, they can use the direct links provided below to check their allotment status online: ALSO READ | When is NSE IPO coming? A Motilal Oswal report may have an answer
The unlisted shares of Adcounty Media were trading at ₹135 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹50 or 58.8 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹85 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.
Adcounty Media IPO details
The Jaipur-based company aims to raise ₹50.69 crore through a fresh issue of 5.96 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. Shares of Adcounty Media are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Friday, July 4.
Narnolia Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to use the net fresh issue proceeds to meet capital expenditure requirements, working capital requirements, and expenses for the unidentified acquisition of the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. ALSO READ | Crizac invites bids for ₹860 crore IPO: GMP 8%, should you subscribe?
About Adcounty Media India
Incorporated in May 2017, Adcounty Media India is a BrandTech company focused on providing end-to-end solutions to brands, covering everything from branding to performance optimisation. It serves a diverse range of clients spanning various industries. The company operates multiple websites across various verticals, offers mobile apps, and provides a programmatic tool called BidCounty. Its range of services includes Programmatic Advertising and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO).
