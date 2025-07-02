Home / Markets / News / Adcounty Media IPO booked 251x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Adcounty Media IPO booked 251x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Adcounty Media IPO: Investors can verify their IPO allotment status by visiting the official websites of the BSE and Skyline Financial Services

initial public offering, IPO
Shares of Adcounty Media are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Friday
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Adcounty Media India IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for the digital marketing solutions company Adcounty Media India is expected to be finalised today, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Adcounty Media, which closed for public bidding on Tuesday, July 1, received an overwhelming response from investors, with the offering being oversubscribed by 251.7 times.
 
Investors bid for 1,076.48 million equity shares, which was 251.7 times the public issue size of 4.27 million shares, through 3,06,037 applications, according to BSE data.
 
After the allotment process is completed, investors can verify their IPO allotment status by visiting the official websites of the BSE and Skyline Financial Services, the designated registrar for the Adcounty Media IPO. Alternatively, they can use the direct links provided below to check their allotment status online:   ALSO READ | When is NSE IPO coming? A Motilal Oswal report may have an answer

Check Adcounty Media IPO allotment status on BSE:

 

Check Adcounty Media IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services:

Adcounty Media grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Adcounty Media were trading at ₹135 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹50 or 58.8 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹85 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. 

Adcounty Media IPO details

The Jaipur-based company aims to raise ₹50.69 crore through a fresh issue of 5.96 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. Shares of Adcounty Media are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Friday, July 4. 

Narnolia Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager. 

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to use the net fresh issue proceeds to meet capital expenditure requirements, working capital requirements, and expenses for the unidentified acquisition of the company. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.   ALSO READ | Crizac invites bids for ₹860 crore IPO: GMP 8%, should you subscribe?

About Adcounty Media India

Incorporated in May 2017, Adcounty Media India is a BrandTech company focused on providing end-to-end solutions to brands, covering everything from branding to performance optimisation. It serves a diverse range of clients spanning various industries. The company operates multiple websites across various verticals, offers mobile apps, and provides a programmatic tool called BidCounty. Its range of services includes Programmatic Advertising and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises nearly 100 pts, Nifty nears 25,600 in pre-open

Nomura maintains FY26 auto growth forecasts despite June wholesale miss

Gold rally to hit a snag? Motilal Oswal says upside needs fresh triggers

Premium

Leverage trades via MTF gather steam as market momentum picks up pace

Crizac invites bids for ₹860 crore IPO: GMP 8%, should you subscribe?

Topics :Stock MarketSME IPOsIPOsBSE SMEMarkets

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story