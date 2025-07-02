Adcounty Media IPO booked 251x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Investors bid for 1,076.48 million equity shares, which was 251.7 times the public issue size of 4.27 million shares, through 3,06,037 applications, according to BSE data.

After the allotment process is completed, investors can verify their IPO allotment status by visiting the official websites of the BSE and Skyline Financial Services, the designated registrar for the Adcounty Media IPO. Alternatively, they can use the direct links provided below to check their allotment status online:

Check Adcounty Media IPO allotment status on BSE:

Check Adcounty Media IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services:

Adcounty Media grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Adcounty Media were trading at ₹135 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹50 or 58.8 per cent compared to the upper price band of ₹85 per share, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.

Adcounty Media IPO details

The Jaipur-based company aims to raise ₹50.69 crore through a fresh issue of 5.96 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. Shares of Adcounty Media are scheduled to be listed on the BSE SME platform on Friday, July 4.