Nomura maintains FY26 auto growth forecasts despite June wholesale miss

“We maintain our PV/2W industry growth forecasts of 5 per cent/7 per cent Y-o-Y for FY26F. We expect demand to improve in 2H, led by lower income tax and reduced interest rates,” said Kapil Singh and Siddhartha Bera, research analysts at Nomura.

In its report dated July 1, Nomura retained its projection of 5 per cent Y-o-Y growth for passenger vehicles (PVs) and 7 per cent for two-wheelers (2Ws), expecting tailwinds from declining interest rates, lower income tax outflows, and a festive season boost.