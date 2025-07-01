Home / Markets / News / Gold rally to hit a snag? Motilal Oswal says upside needs fresh triggers

Gold rally to hit a snag? Motilal Oswal says upside needs fresh triggers

Gold price: The yellow metal has witnessed a stunning double-digit rally of roughly 30 per cent so far this year, aided by geopolitical tensions

Gold bars
Earlier this year, multiple global brokerage firms, including Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, raised their gold target price
Harshita Dudeja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 3:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gold price outlook: Gold has experienced a robust rally so far in calendar year 2025, surpassing the gains of nearly every asset class, including equities. While the yellow commodity witnessed gains of around 30 per cent on a year-to-date basis (YTD), the benchmark Nifty50 index saw a single-digit surge of 8 per cent. Tariff tensions, escalating conflict in the West Asia region, alongside a weakening dollar, prompted investors to turn to the yellow commodity. Riding the uptrend, Silver and Platinum followed the trajectory as the 'safe-haven' asset class gained heightened attention.

 

However, Motilal Oswal is skeptical of any further upside. The yellow metal needs "fresh, significant catalysts" to witness any further upside, according the brokerage.  "So far, we've witnessed gains exceeding 30 per cent, and historical data over the past 25 years shows that Comex gold has never achieved more than 32 per cent returns in a single year," the brokerage firm stated in its recent report.

 

"At this stage, we need to wait for more clarity or a decisive trigger, so a period of consolidation may be appropriate," it added. 

  The de-escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran, coupled with recent trade agreements following Trump's tariff play, has improved the overall investor outlook, erasing uncertainty and reducing gold's appeal.

 

Earlier this year, multiple global brokerage firms, including Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, raised their gold target price as analysts predicted geopolitical tensions to weigh down the overall investor sentiment for the risky asset class. As of now, gold futures are trading around $3,350 price level in the international market. At home, prices remain at98,550 level, in the Delhi NCR region.

 

What should investors do?

 

While the current outlook looks largely flat, analysts at Motilal Oswal pointed out that longer-term triggers might aid a further rally in the yellow commodity.

 

"Should any longer-term triggers emerge, we would consider re-entering to continue our successful run," the brokerage firm said, adding that "technical traders holding long positions may consider hedging or exiting on sustained close below ₹96,000."

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade choppy; PSU Banks gain; Apollo Hosp, BEL slide; SMIDs fall

L&T, GR Infra: Road infra-linked stocks decline; Nuvama remains cautious

Meta Infotech IPO opens on July 4: Check price band, lot size, key dates

Select private sector banks in focus; IDFC First, RBL, AU SFB rally upto 6%

Shadowfax Technologies files confidential DRHP for ₹2,500-crore IPO

Topics :Gold Gold tradeTrump tariffsGoldman SachsGold market

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story