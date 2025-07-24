Aditya Infotech sets IPO price band at ₹640-675; check key details here

Aditya Infotech IPO price band: The video security and surveillance solutions provider Aditya Infotech has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹640 to ₹675 per equity share for the face value of ₹1 each.

Aditya Infotech IPO comprises a fresh issue of 7.4 million equity shares amounting to ₹500 crore and an offer for sale of 11.9 million equity shares amounting to ₹800 crore. The mainline offering is scheduled to open for subscription on Tuesday, July 29, and will close on Thursday, July 31. The allocation to anchor investors will take place on Monday, July 28, 2025.

The company has fixed the lot size of 22 shares and multiples thereof. According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the company has reserved 75 per cent of the issue size for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 10 per cent for retail investors. Aditya Infotech IPO key dates The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, August 1, 2025. Shares of Aditya Infotech will be listed on both the exchanges, National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Tuesday, August 5. Aditya Infotech IPO objective According to the DRHP, the company plans to use the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Aditya Infotech IPO registrar, lead managers MUFG Intime India, formerly Link Intime, is the registrar for the issue. ICICI Securities and IIFL Securities are the book-running lead managers About Aditya Infotech Aditya Infotech offers video security and surveillance products, solutions and services. It holds a 20.2 per cent market share in the video surveillance industry in India in terms of revenue in fiscal 2024. It offers a comprehensive range of advanced video security and surveillance products, technologies and solutions for enterprise and consumer segments under the ‘CP PLUS’ brand name. It also provides fully integrated security systems and Security-as-a-Service directly