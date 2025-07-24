Bikaji Foods pops 3% after posting Q1 results; what should investors do?

Bikaji Foods International shares rose 3.4 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at ₹815.25 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company posted its Q1FY26 results.

Bikaji Foods reported its Q1FY26 results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, after market hours. In the June quarter (Q1FY26), Bikaji Foods registered a 9 per cent rise in the consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹58.5 crore as compared to ₹57.8 crore.

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹652.7 crore, up 14 per cent, from ₹571.6 crore a year ago. The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amotisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹96.3 crore as compared to ₹91.6 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin was at 14.8 per cent, as against 16 per cent a year ago. Brokerages’ view on Bikaji Foods post Q1 results Emkay Global Financial Services has maintained a ‘Buy’ call on Bikaji Foods, with a target price of ₹825 per share on the back of the company’s continued progress toward the goal of becoming a ‘Total Food Company’.

Bikaji's growth narrative continued to swiftly improve under its professional management, which has a dual focus of strengthening core operations and enhancing fundamentals through strategic merger and acquisition (M&A) initiatives. The company is in the process of setting up a bakery unit in South India under its wholly owned subsidiary, Bikaji Bakes Pvt Ltd.,” the brokerage note read. Nuvama Institutional Equities also continued with ‘Buy’, but said that it will revist its estimates and target price post earnings call. ALSO READ | Tata Consumer Products shares rise 4% post Q1: Should you stay invested? The company’s revenue (ex PLI) at ₹640 crore (up 14.8 per cent Y-o-Y) was marginally ahead of Nuvama’s estimates, but Ebitda estimates were in line.