Advait Energy Transitions shares jumped 7 per cent in trade on March 26, 2025, on BSE. The demand came after the company emerged as a successful bidder for PACKAGE OPGW-04 from Power Grid.

Around 11:32 AM, Advait Energy share price was up 3.59 per cent at ₹1,207.65 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.13 per cent at 77,913.02. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,304.33 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,260 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹1,020 per share.

ALSO READ | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex slips 250 pts to 77,760; Nifty at 23,620 According to the exchange filing, the company emerged as a successful bidder for PACKAGE OPGW-04: OPGW supply and installation package for various transmission lines pan India locations under bulk implementation (supply+erection) for OPGW and communication equipment.

Further details shall be given by separate announcement once the Letter of Intent or Award is received.

Advait Energy Transitions Limited is an Ahmedabad-based company that offers robust products and end-to-end solutions for power transmission, substation, and telecommunication infrastructure. The company diversified into renewable energy in 2023.

Founded in 2009, Advait Energy Transitions Limited specialises in stringing tools, ACS wire manufacturing, OPGW operations, ERS, turnkey telecom projects, live line installations, and green energy. The company also provides Alkaline and PEM electrolyser systems, fuel cell systems, hydrogen refuelling stations (HRS), hydrogen blending systems, and hydrogen storage units.

Additionally, the company offers insulators, conductors, transmission line towers, stringing tools, power transmission, and substation services.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is a state-owned electric utility company in India, primarily engaged in the transmission of electricity. It operates the largest transmission network in India, with a significant presence in the national and regional power grids. Power Grid plays a critical role in transmitting electricity from power plants to various states and regions across the country, ensuring reliable power supply.

Power Grid is actively involved in expanding and upgrading the transmission infrastructure to meet the growing demand for electricity in the country. This includes integrating renewable energy sources into the national grid.

In the past one year, Advait Energy shares have lost 12.5 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.6 per cent.