Identixweb IPO opens today; check lot size, price band, GMP, key dates

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shopify app developer Identixweb opens for public subscription today, March 26, 2025. Gujarat-based company aims to raise ₹16.63 crore through the book-built issue, which comprises an entirely fresh issue of 30.8 lakh equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

The company has reserved around 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Identixweb IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹51-54 per share. A retail investor can bid a minimum of one lot of 2,000 equity shares with an investment amount of ₹1,02,000. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals is ₹2,16,000 for two lots.

Identixweb IPO key dates

The three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Friday, March 28, 2025. The basis of allotment will be finalised on or before Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Shares of Identixweb are likely to be listed on the BSE SME on Thursday, April 3, 2025, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

Identixweb IPO registrar, lead manager

Skyline Financial Services is the registrar of the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

Identixweb IPO GMP

Ahead of the opening, the unlisted shares of Identixweb were trading flat at ₹54 each, which is also the upper end of the IPO price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities.

Identixweb IPO objective

From the net proceeds, the company aims to utilise ₹2.5 crore to invest in marketing to support its growth plans in India or outside India, and ₹4.20 crore into market research and product development through talent hiring for the issuer company. Further, it will invest ₹4.15 crore in its subsidiary Munim ERP Private Limited for product development through talent hiring and the remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes, as per RHP.

About Indentixweb

Incorporated in 2017, the information technology (IT) company is involved in providing Software as a service (SAAS) - based digital product solutions. It offers e-commerce store development, web app development, UI/UX design, website development, customised software development, support and maintenance with a primary focus on Shopify application development. It specialises in Shopify application development, which focuses on creating applications that enhance the functionality and performance of Shopify stores.

Identixweb financial overview

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2024, the company reported a total revenue of ₹4.78 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹2 crore. In FY24, Identixweb’s revenue from operations grew 6.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹6.66 crore from ₹6.26 crore in FY23. It reported a PAT of ₹2.76 crore in FY24, up 105 per cent from ₹1.34 crore in the previous fiscal.