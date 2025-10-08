Advance Agrolife Share Price: Shares of agrochemical products maker company Advance Agrolife made a positive debut on Dalal Street on October 8 after the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The company’s shares were listed at ₹113 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹13 per share, or 13 per cent over the issue price of ₹100 per share.

The agrochemical maker’s shares listed at a slightly higher premium of ₹14 per share, or 14 per cent, at ₹114 per share on the NSE.

Should book buy, sell or hold Advance Agrolife shares? The market analysts remain optimistic about the long-term growth prospects for the company and have broadly recommended that investors book partial profits while continuing to hold the stock for a longer-term investment horizon. Advance Agrolife IPO listing almost came in line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of its official listing, the unlisted shares of Advance Agrolife were commanding a solid premium in the unofficial grey market. According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹113 apiece, indicating a premium of ₹13, or 13 per cent, over the IPO price.

Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, has recommended that investors book partial profits after the listing gains. She pointed out that the company is a leading player in the agrochemical formulation and specialty chemical segments, catering to both domestic and export markets with a diversified product portfolio. The company enjoys a competitive edge with a strong distribution network and has demonstrated consistent growth in revenue and profitability over the reported periods. “Investors are advised to book partial profits after the good listing gains and hold the remaining shares with a stop-loss set at ₹105 to ride the potential medium-term upside,” said Nyati.

Similarly, SimranJeet Singh Bhatia, Senior Research Analyst – Equity, Almondz Global, has recommended that investors hold or invest for the medium to long term. Bhatia pointed out that the company, as of FY25, holds 410 generic registrations, comprising 380 Formulation Grade and 30 Technical Grade registrations. Despite a slowdown in FY25, Advance Agrolife has reported steady growth in both revenue and profitability over the past three years, with FY25 revenue rising 10 per cent to ₹502 crore and net profit increasing 4 per cent to ₹25.6 crore. Debt levels remain comfortably managed, and coverage ratios are well supported. “Given its consistent financial performance and strong market positioning, we maintain a positive view on the stock, and investors may consider holding or investing for the medium to long term,” said Bhatia.