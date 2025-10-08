Advance Agrolife delivers double-digit listing gains; book profit or hold?
Advance Agrolife share price: Advance Agrolife shares listed at ₹114 per share on the NSE, and ₹113 per share on the BSE, against the IPO issue price of ₹100 per shareKumar Gaurav New Delhi
Advance Agrolife Share Price: Shares of agrochemical products maker company Advance Agrolife made a positive debut on Dalal Street on October 8 after the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The company’s shares were listed at ₹113 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹13 per share, or 13 per cent over the issue price of ₹100 per share.
The agrochemical maker’s shares listed at a slightly higher premium of ₹14 per share, or 14 per cent, at ₹114 per share on the NSE.
Advance Agrolife IPO listing almost came in line with the grey market estimates. Ahead of its official listing, the unlisted shares of Advance Agrolife were commanding a solid premium in the unofficial grey market. According to sources tracking unofficial market activities, the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹113 apiece, indicating a premium of ₹13, or 13 per cent, over the IPO price.
Should book buy, sell or hold Advance Agrolife shares?
The market analysts remain optimistic about the long-term growth prospects for the company and have broadly recommended that investors book partial profits while continuing to hold the stock for a longer-term investment horizon.
Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, has recommended that investors book partial profits after the listing gains. She pointed out that the company is a leading player in the agrochemical formulation and specialty chemical segments, catering to both domestic and export markets with a diversified product portfolio. The company enjoys a competitive edge with a strong distribution network and has demonstrated consistent growth in revenue and profitability over the reported periods.
“Investors are advised to book partial profits after the good listing gains and hold the remaining shares with a stop-loss set at ₹105 to ride the potential medium-term upside,” said Nyati.
Similarly, SimranJeet Singh Bhatia, Senior Research Analyst – Equity, Almondz Global, has recommended that investors hold or invest for the medium to long term. Bhatia pointed out that the company, as of FY25, holds 410 generic registrations, comprising 380 Formulation Grade and 30 Technical Grade registrations. Despite a slowdown in FY25, Advance Agrolife has reported steady growth in both revenue and profitability over the past three years, with FY25 revenue rising 10 per cent to ₹502 crore and net profit increasing 4 per cent to ₹25.6 crore. Debt levels remain comfortably managed, and coverage ratios are well supported.
“Given its consistent financial performance and strong market positioning, we maintain a positive view on the stock, and investors may consider holding or investing for the medium to long term,” said Bhatia.
ALSO READ | WeWork India IPO fully subscribed; check share allotment status, latest GMP
Advance Agrolife IPO details
The maiden share sale of the agrochemical maker consisted of an entirely fresh issue of 19.3 million equity shares worth ₹192.86 crore. The public offering did not include any offer for sale (OFS) component.
Advance Agrolife’s IPO
was available for subscription from September 30 to October 3, 2025, at a price band of ₹95–100 per share, with a lot size of 150 shares. The company received overwhelming demand for its public offering, which ended up getting oversubscribed by 56.85 times
, driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their reserved portion by 175.30 times.
For the public offering, KFin Technologies served as the registrar, while Choice Capital Advisors acted as the sole book running lead manager (BRLM).
The agrochemical maker proposes to utilise the proceeds from its maiden share sale primarily to fund its working capital requirements. Further, a portion of the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
About Advance Agrolife
Advance Agrolife is an agrochemical company engaged in manufacturing a wide range of agrochemical products that support the entire lifecycle of crops. Their products are designed for use in the cultivation of major cereals, vegetables, and horticultural crops across both agricultural seasons (Kharif and Rabi) in India. Their major product portfolio includes insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators. They also manufacture other agrochemical products such as micronutrient fertilisers and biofertilisers. Their products are primarily sold domestically through direct sales to corporate customers on a B2B basis, across the country, particularly in 19 states and 2 union territories. In addition to serving the domestic market, their products were also exported to seven countries, including the UAE, Bangladesh, China (including Hong Kong), Turkey, Egypt, Kenya, and Nepal during Fiscal Years 2023, 2024, and 2025.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices