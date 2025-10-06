Monday, October 06, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Advance Agrolife IPO booked 57x: Check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Advance Agrolife IPO booked 57x: Check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Investors who placed their bids for the Advance Agrolife IPO can check their share allocation status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue

Advance Agrolife IPO allotment

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Advance Agrolife IPO allotment today: The basis of allotment for the Advance Agrolife IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Monday, October 6, 2025. The agrochemicals maker company received an overwhelming demand for its maiden public offering which ended up getting oversubscribed by nearly 57 times by the investors. Since the public issue is closed for subscription now, the next process is the allotment of IPO shares.

Here's how to check Advance Agrolife IPO allotment status online – Direct links

Investors who placed their bids for the Advance Agrolife IPO can check their share allocation status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue, once the allotment gets finalised.
 

Alternatively, investors can follow the below links to check the Advance Agrolife IPO allotment status online:

 
Check Advance Agrolife IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Advance Agrolife IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
 
Check Advance Agrolife IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Also Read

LG Electronics IPO

Investing in LG Electronics IPO? Don't miss these risks, strengths from RHP

Tata Capital IPO

Morgan Stanley, Nomura bet big on Tata Capital IPO; should you subscribe?

Advance Agrolife IPO

Investors flock to Advance Agrolife IPO; subscription tops 9x, GMP at 15%

Fabtech Technologies IPO

Subscribed to Fabtech Tech IPO? Here's how to check allotment status online

Pace Digitek IPO

NIIs help Pace Digitek IPO sail through on final day; GMP holds at 2%

Advance Agrolife IPO final subscription status

The public offering of Advance Agrolife, valued at ₹192.86 crore, was offered at a price band of ₹95–₹100 with a lot size of 150 shares. It was available for subscription from September 30 – October 3. The public offering garnered favourable demand among the investors with received bids for 76,80,36,900 shares against the 1,35,09,004 shares on offer. This led to an oversubscription of 56.85 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.
 
Advance Agrolife witnessed the highest participation for its public offering from the non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed 175.30 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 27.31 times. Meanwhile, retail investors oversubscribed their category by 23.06 times.  ALSO READ | Investing in LG Electronics IPO? Don't miss these risks, strengths from RHP

Advance Agrolife IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

As the allotment process is underway, the unlisted shares of the company were commanding a solid premium in the grey markets on Monday. According to sources tracking the unofficial market, unlisted shares of Advance Agrolife India are trading at around ₹120 apiece—reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹20, or approximately 20 per cent over the upper end of the price band.

Advance Agrolife IPO listing forecast

Shares of Advance Agrolife are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. The current grey market trends hint at a solid listing of the Advance Agrolife shares. Should the current grey market trends hold, the company’s shares may yield a return of 20 per cent upon listing. However, these estimates are speculative, as the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Advance Agrolife

Advance Agrolife Ltd. (AAL) is engaged in manufacturing a wide range of agrochemicals which support the entire lifecycle of crops across major cereals, vegetables, and horticulture crops across both the kharif and rabi sowing seasons. It primarily sells its products through direct sales to corporate customers in 19 states and 2 UTs. Further, it also exports its products to UAE, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, Egypt, Kenya, and Nepal.
 

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

Canara Robeco AMC sets IPO price band at ₹253-266; Canara, ORIX to divest

initial public offering, IPO

Tata Capital, LG Electronics to launch IPOs worth over ₹27,000 cr this week

Indian stock market, stock market

Indian IPO market poised for record month with $5 billion in deals

India Inc, IPO, stock market listing

Making a beeline: IPO filing tally nears 200 this year, most in 3 decadespremium

initial public offering, IPO

TruAlt Bioenergy shares list nearly 11% above issue price on debut

Topics : IPO allotment IPO GMP initial public offerings IPOs IPO REVIEW IPOs IPO listing time

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Capital IPO GMPNobel Price 2025 AnnouncementsLatest News LIVESSC CGL Exam DateBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon