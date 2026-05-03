Swinging back: Advance-decline ratio highest since June 2020, shows data

Broader markets outperformed. The Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 13.6 per cent, which was its best showing since November 2020. While, the Nifty Smallcap 100 surged 18.4 per cent, the highest since May 2014.
Sentiment was aided by a three-week ceasefire between the US and Iran and the absence of negative surprises during the earnings season.
Going ahead, market participants expect the ADR to remain strong, supported by continued momentum in mid- and small-cap stocks on the back of strong domestic liquidity.
“Retail investors are not affected by rupee depreciation, and after the rout since October 2024, many mid- and small-cap stocks still offer value despite the recent rally,” said Chokkalingam G, founder of Equinomics.