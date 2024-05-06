AEL, Adani Ports: Trading strategies in Adani Group stocks post Q4 results

Adani Group of companies reported mixed earnings for the quarter ended March 2024. While cement major ACC was the stand-out performer, Adani Ports, Adani Wilmar and Adani Total Gas also reported strong growth, while the flagship firm and Adani Power disappointed.

The Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises reported 37.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 450.58 crore, even as revenue from operations registered a marginal 0.8 per cent YoY growth at Rs 29,180 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Among others, Adani Ports posted 76 per cent YoY surge in Q4 net to Rs 2,040 crore, backed by a 19 per cent jump in revenue. Adani Wilmar also reported a robust 67 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 156.75 crore. Adani Total Gas Q4 net soared 59 per cent to Rs 165 crore, and ACC had earlier reported 3-fold jump in quarter profit. Ambuja Cements net profit was up 6 per cent.



On the other hand, Adani Power net dipped 48 per cent to Rs 2,737 crore, and Adani Energy Solutions posted a 13 per cent decline in profit. Adani Green too saw a 33 per cent drop in net profit at Rs 310 crore. NDTV reported a net loss of Rs 8.74 crore, even as revenue jumped by 59 per cent.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Group firms are also likely to remain on investor’s radar after the market regulator, Sebi, sent notices to seven companies of the Adani conglomerate, including its flagship Adani Enterprises with regards to regulatory violations.

On the bourses on Monday, all Adani Group stock traded on a negative note, falling up to 5 per cent. Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports were the major losers.



Against this backdrop, here are the key support and resistance levels for Adani Group stocks as per technical charts.

Adani Enterprises Current Price: Rs 2,875 Bias: Negative Support: Rs 2,752; Rs 2,720 Resistance: Rs 3,083; Rs 3,130; Rs 3,170

Adani Enterprises stock is seen trading below its key moving averages on the daily scale since mid-April. Key momentum oscillators on the weekly scale too indicate a likely negative bias. Hence, the stock may face some downward pressure in the near term.

Charts suggests, that the stock seems on course to test the 200-DMA (Daily Moving Average) which stands at Rs 2,752, below which the next major support stands at Rs 2,720.



On the upside, the 100-DMA at Rs 3,083 followed by the short-term moving averages at Rs 3,130 and Rs 3,170 are likely to act as hurdles.

Adani Ports Current Price: Rs 1,275 Bias: Cautiously Positive Support: Rs 1,257 Resistance: Rs 1,400; Rs 1,450

Adani Ports stock is presently trading close to its key support at Rs 1,295 on the daily scale, and the 20-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) which stands at Rs 1,257. The bias for the stock is likely to remain cautiously optimistic as long as these supports are held.

On the upside, the stock can attempt a pullback towards the higher-end of the anticipated trading band on the weekly chart at Rs 1,450 levels, with interim resistance seen at Rs 1,400.



Adani Power Current Price: Rs 588 Bias: Range-bound Trading Range: Rs 560 - Rs 620

Adani Power stock has been trading in a narrow band of Rs 560 - Rs 620 since the last five weeks. A breakout from this range could set the next leg of trade. An upside breakout can lead the stock to new highs above Rs 650 levels. Whereas, a downward breakout could lead to test of Rs 500 levels.

Adani Green Current Price: Rs 1,770 Bias: Positive Support: Rs 1,763 Resistance: Rs 1,835; Rs 1,870

Adani Green stock is presently testing support around its 100-DMA, which stands at Rs 1,763, this also nearly coincides with the 20-WMA support at Rs 1,795. The bias for Adani Green stock is expected to remain positive as long as these supports are held. On the upside Adani Green stock can jump back to Rs 2,050 levels. Whereas, on the flip side sustained trade below these support levels opens the door for a steeper fall to Rs 1,500 levels. Resistance for the stock is seen at Rs 1,835 and Rs 1,870.



Adani Energy Solutions Current Price: Rs 1,037 Bias: Range-bound Trading Range: Rs 980 - Rs 1,150

Adani Energy Solutions stock has been trading in a narrow range of Rs 980 - Rs 1,150 for almost two months now. A downward breakout can lead the stock to Rs 920 and Rs 830 levels. Whereas, an upside breakout can trigger a rally to Rs 1,430 levels, shows the weekly chart.

Adani Total Gas Current Price: Rs 908 Bias: Range-bound Trading Range: Rs 880 - Rs 1,100

Adani Total Gas stock has been trading in a narrow band of Rs 880 - Rs 1,100. On the downside, the stock can extend its slide to Rs 810 levels, whereas on the upside, the stock can potentially rally towards the 200-WMA at Rs 1,375 levels.



Adani Wilmar Current Price: Rs 338 Bias: Range-bound Trading Range: Rs 330 - Rs 410

Adani Wilmar stock has been consolidating in the broad range of Rs 330 - Rs 410 since the last two months. The key support for the stock lies at Rs 315, below which the stock can dip to Rs 280 levels. On the upside, the stock has near resistance at Rs 385, above which it may re-test the higher end of the existing trading range at Rs 410 levels.

ACC Current Price: Rs 2,510 Bias: Marginally Negative Support: Rs 2,450; Rs 2,400 Resistance: Rs 2,520; Rs 2,550



The price-to-moving averages action seems negative for ACC stock, with its 50-DMA quoting above the 20-DMA. The moving averages suggest resistance for ACC stock at Rs 2,520 and Rs 2,550, respectively. On the downside, the stock has near support at Rs 2,450 and Rs 2,400. Break of the same can trigger a fall towards Rs 2,200-mark.

Ambuja Cements Current Price: Rs 601 Bias: Marginally Positive Support: Rs 609; Rs 589; Rs 572 Resistance: Rs 624

Ambuja Cements stock is seen testing support around its 50-DMA, a level the stock has consistently held since breakout in late November 2023. The 50-DMA stands at Rs 609, below which the next key supports are at Rs 589 and Rs 572.