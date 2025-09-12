Stocks to watch today, Sep 12: Infosys, SBI, NBCC, Marico, RailTel, IOB

Stocks to watch today, Friday, September 12: Indian equities are likely to see an upbeat start today, influenced by strong global cues.

Around 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 77.5 points higher at 25,182, indicating a higher opening for the bourses.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 123.58 points or 0.15 per cent higher at 81,548.73 levels. The NSE Nifty50 closed at 25,005.50, up 32.40 points or 0.13 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading higher, tracking Wall Street gains. Last checked, Nikkei gained 0.53 per cent, while Topix rose 0.28 per cent. Kospi climbed 1 per cent. ASX 200 increased 0.76 per cent.