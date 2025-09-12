Tariffs to dent India Inc's Q2; Fed cut to benefit India most: Swastika MD

Labour-intensive industries face the steepest hit, with exports down as much as 70 per cent, Q2 profits falling 10–20 per cent, and up to 2 million jobs at risk. In contrast, domestic-focused sectors like IT, pharma, and FMCG remain relatively resilient, supported by steady consumption.

While GST reforms could boost corporate earnings and simplify business, making India more attractive to FIIs, their sustained return hinges on external factors. These include a favourable US monetary policy (weakening the dollar), resolution of the US-India tariff dispute, and clear evidence of earnings revival post-GST implementation.

India’s strong domestic demand offers a buffer, but US-India tariff disputes and uncertainty over earnings recovery may restrict FII inflows. A favourable global backdrop and clear evidence of sustainable profit growth are key for a bigger return of foreign investors.

How do you assess valuations in the current market?

Current market valuations in India are at a sustainable but full level. The Nifty 50's P/E ratio is around 21.9, which is above its historical average but not in extreme territory.

The current valuations are supported by a strong domestic growth story, driven by robust consumption and recent GST reforms that are expected to boost corporate earnings. While the valuations are not cheap, they are considered justifiable given India's status as the world's fastest-growing major economy.