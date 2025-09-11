AMC stocks outperform with up to 57% rally in 6 months; more steam left?

AMC stocks in focus: Asset management company (AMC) stocks have delivered sharp gains in the past six months, considerably outperforming the broader market, aided by strong mutual fund inflows, robust growth in assets under management (AUM), and rising retail participation through systematic investment plans (SIPs).

Among listed AMCs, Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM) led the pack with a 57.38 per cent surge, followed closely by HDFC AMC with a 54.70 per cent rally, BSE data showed. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC gained 46.51 per cent, while UTI AMC advanced 41.54 per cent. KFin Technologies rose 23.73 per cent, and Shriram Asset Management Company Ltd. added 22.84 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex climbed just 9.4 per cent over the same period.

SIP momentum underpins industry flows Despite moderation in active equity inflows, analysts believe the SIP-led resilience in industry flows sets the stage for an earnings recovery for asset managers. According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, active equity net inflows fell 25.1 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) in August to ₹42,360 crore, largely due to a steep 49.8 per cent drop in lumpsum inflows to ₹14,100 crore. However, SIP contributions remained stable at ₹28,270 crore, down just 0.7 per cent sequentially. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates “AMCs and RTAs would report a recovery in earnings growth quarter-on-quarter on the back of steady inflows led by SIPs and stable equity markets. Our top picks in the sector are HDFC AMC (target price ₹6,530), NAM (₹1,010), and KFin Tech (₹1,540),” said Madhukar Ladha and Mahrukh Adajania of Nuvama in a note dated September 10.

Equity inflows, AUM trends Nuvama’s data showed inflows into existing equity schemes at ₹40,130 crore in August, down 12.1 per cent month-on-month, while six new fund offers (NFOs) garnered ₹2,240 crore, a steep 79.4 per cent fall. Total active equity AUM declined marginally by 0.4 per cent to ₹41.2 trillion as weak market performance weighed on assets. The Nifty50 slipped 1.4 per cent in August, with broader indices underperforming. For FY26 to date, active equity inflows stood at ₹1.8 trillion, down 9.7 per cent year-on-year. Category-wise, large- and mid-cap funds accounted for 27.1 per cent of flows, followed by flexi-cap funds (18.1 per cent), small-cap funds (11.8 per cent), and thematic funds (9.2 per cent). Passive products continued to gain traction, with ETFs and index funds (excluding overseas FoFs and gold) registering net inflows of ₹11,440 crore. NFO activity in passive schemes also picked up, with 17 launches raising ₹620 crore compared with 13 in July.

Gold and overseas FoFs added another ₹2,690 crore, while arbitrage funds saw inflows of ₹6,700 crore, down 8.6 per cent month-on-month. In contrast, debt schemes posted outflows of ₹1,840 crore, and liquid funds witnessed withdrawals worth ₹6,190 crore. Industry outlook A separate report by Bank of Baroda Capital Markets, dated September 9, projected India’s mutual fund industry AUM to cross ₹100 trillion over the next few years, supported by structural growth drivers. The industry’s AUM expanded sixfold over the past decade, rising from ₹10.8 trillion in March 2015 to ₹75.4 trillion in July 2025. Over FY15 to August 2025, AUM grew at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20 per cent, accelerating to 29 per cent CAGR between FY23 and FY25.

Going forward, Bank of Baroda Capital Markets analysts Vijiya Rao and Niraj Jalan expect the industry to clock 16-18 per cent CAGR over the next five years. Growth, they said, is being propelled by rising equity participation, economic expansion with GDP projected to grow at 6.5 per cent in FY25-26, and increased adoption of SIPs. The report also noted that passive funds have been steadily gaining share, with their quarterly average AUM rising from 9.6 per cent in March 2021 to 16.2 per cent by June 2025. Thus, Bank of Baroda Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, HDFC AMC, NAM, and UTI AMC with a ‘Buy’ rating, highlighting HDFC AMC and NAM as preferred picks owing to their stable fund performance and strong SIP market share.