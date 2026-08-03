After sharp stock rally, valuation hurdles may cap Divi's returns

Aided by the custom synthesis segment, which accounted for 60 per cent of revenue, and currency tailwinds, the company's revenue grew 27.8 per cent over the year-ago quarter and 8.8 per cent sequentially. The company said revenue growth in the custom synthesis segment was helped by the commencement of three capex projects entering the validation stage. While the custom synthesis segment reported growth of 45 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), generic active pharmaceutical ingredients grew 6 per cent and nutraceuticals gained 19 per cent.
The revenue beat, according to Systematix Research, was aided by robust execution across commercial molecules, a higher contribution from commercial manufacturing programmes, and a favourable product mix. The generics business marginally underperformed due to continued pricing pressure, while nutraceuticals delivered a stronger-than-expected performance, supported by healthy global demand and continued portfolio expansion, it added. While it has marginally revised estimates after a strong Q1, the brokerage has maintained a hold rating with a target price of ₹7,959, as the sharp run-up in the stock largely reflects the improving business outlook, limiting meaningful upside from current levels.