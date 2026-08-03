After sharp stock rally, valuation hurdles may cap Divi's returns

The country’s largest listed contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), Divi’s Laboratories, started FY27 on a strong note as its June quarter (Q1FY27) results came in significantly ahead of estimates. While revenue growth was led by the custom synthesis segment, operating profits were boosted by inventory gains. Brokerages expect revenue and margins to witness robust growth over the next couple of years, given glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) opportunities in diabetes and weight-loss drugs. Brokerages remain positive on the outlook of the CDMO major and have also raised their FY27 and FY28 earnings estimates. Given the Q1 performance and the outlook, the stock was among the top gainers in the BSE 100 index, rising about 3.3 per cent and adding to the 26 per cent gains over the past month.