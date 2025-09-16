Home / Markets / News / Here's why AGI Greenpac is buzzing in trade today; key information inside

Here's why AGI Greenpac is buzzing in trade today; key information inside

Around 2:00 PM, AGI Greenpac share price was trading 1.90 per cent higher at ₹870.45 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.45 per cent higher at 82,154.79 levels.

stock markets, Indian stock market
AGI Greenpac's net profit jumped 41 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹89 crore in Q1FY26, as against ₹63 crore in Q1FY25. Total income rose 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹721 crore, from ₹577 crore in Q1FY25. | Image: Bloomberg
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 2:01 PM IST
AGI Greenpac share price: Glass container company AGI Greenpac shares rose as much as 3.04 per cent to an intraday high of 880.30 per share on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.
 
Why triggered the northward move in AGI Greenpac shares today?

 
AGI Greenpac share price surged after the company announced that it is undertaking two de-bottlenecking exercises to further revamp its Container Glass Facility to 1,900 TPD from 1,850 TPD, and enhancement of Speciality Glass Facility to 200 TPD from 154 TPD at an estimated capital expenditure (capex) of ₹47 crore.
 
AGI Greenpac, via an exchange filing said, “We would like to inform you that the Company is undertaking 2 (two) de-bottlenecking exercises to further revamp its Container Glass Facility from 1,850 TPD to 1,900 TPD and enhancement of Speciality Glass Facility from 154 TPD to 200 TPD at an estimated capital expenditure of ₹47 crore.” 
 
The increased capacity is expected to be commenced by March 2026, AGI Greenpac said.
 
Besides, the capacity addition of Container Glass Facility is to meet high-volume demand in Alco-beverage, food, pharma and chemical segments. Meanwhile, Specialty Glass Facility capacity addition will enable the company to meet increased demand in premium markets segments like cosmetics, perfumery, and luxury beverages, AGI Greenpac said, in a statement.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates 

AGI Greenpac Q1 results

 
The company’s net profit jumped 41 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹89 crore in Q1FY26, as against ₹63 crore in Q1FY25. Total income rose 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹721 crore, from ₹577 crore in Q1FY25. 
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) soared 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹176 crore in Q1FY26, as compared to ₹147 crore in Q1FY25.
 
On Q1 show, Sandip Somany, chairman and managing director, AGI Greenpac said, "Q1FY26 has set a strong foundation for the year. We solidified our financial position and achieved significant efficiencies throughout our operations. As we progress, our focus remains sharp on executing with agility, strengthening our strategic relationships, and consistently delivering sustainable value to all our stakeholders.” 
 
AGI Greenpac is India’s leading container glass manufacturer, offering a wide-ranging portfolio that includes PET bottles, packaging products, and anti-counterfeiting security closures. With seven strategically positioned manufacturing facilities across the country, the company caters to more than 500 globally renowned institutional clients.
 
The market capitalisation of AGI Greenpac is 5,629 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

