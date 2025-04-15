Ahluwalia Contracts sees best day in over 4 months, stock up 7%; Here's why

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) saw the best session in over four months as the counter rose over 7 per cent after it received a ₹396.5 crore order from Godrej Properties.

Ahluwalia Contracts' stock rose as much as 7.54 per cent during the day to ₹927.6 per share, the biggest intraday gain since December 10, 2024. The stock pared gains to trade 6.3 per cent higher at ₹916.9 apiece, compared to a 2.1 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:33 AM.

Shares of the company extended gains to their fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. The stock has risen by nearly 50 per cent from its recent lows of ₹620 apiece in February this year. The counter has fallen 10.5 per cent this year, compared to a 1.5 per cent fall in the benchmark Nifty 50. The civil construction company has a total market capitalisation of ₹5,770.31 crore, according to BSE data.

This contract involves core and shell construction for all towers (T1 to T4) at Godrej Riverine in Sector-44, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It also includes work on the NTA, club and retail areas, boundary wall, rainwater harvesting, waterproofing, and lightning protection systems. The project is to be completed within 25 months.

Established in 1965, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd began its journey as an EPC company. It was formally incorporated on June 2, 1979, acquiring the operations of four construction partnership firms the following month. By September 1990, it transitioned into a Public Limited Company. Specialising primarily in civil construction activities, Ahluwalia Contracts has expanded its scope to include developing and managing commercial complexes under licensing agreements alongside engaging in real estate trading. It stands as one of India's foremost integrated construction firms.

The company boasts a diverse portfolio of high-profile projects spanning residential and commercial complexes, hotels, institutional buildings, hospitals, corporate offices, IT parks, industrial complexes, metro stations and depots, power plants, and automated car parking facilities, among others.