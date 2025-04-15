Stocks to Watch Today, April 15: RIL, Tata Power, IRCON, Sula Vineyards

Stocks to Watch Today, Tuesday, April 15, 2025: Indian equity markets will resume trading on Tuesday following a long weekend. The stock markets remained closed on Monday on account of Dr. BR Ambedkar Jayanti.

The benchmark indices are expected to witness a positive start following a sharp rally on Friday triggered by a 90-day pause on country-specific reciprocal tariffs on 75 countries. At 8:04 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures was higher by 387 points at 23,305 levels.

ALSO READ | SENSEX TODAY | STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE US markets witnessed a rally led by tech stocks after President Trump suggested potential exemptions from tariffs on smartphones and computers. Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 0.79 per cent on Wall Street in the US, the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.64 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.78 per cent.

Tuesday morning, Japan's Nikkei jumped over 1 per cent, Australia's ASX200 gained 0.53 per cent and South Korea's Kospi 0.62 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell marginally around 0.14 per cent.

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Reliance Industries share price: Nauyaan Tradings, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of the company has completed the acquisition of an additional 10 per cent equity stake in Nauyaan Shipyard for an aggregate consideration of ₹51.72 crore from Welspun Corp. Nuhyaan Shipyard is a step-down subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

Tata Power share price: The Tata Group company’s subsidiary The Tata Group company’s subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-run NTPC to set up a 200 megawatt (MW) Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy Project. The project is valued at around ₹4,500 crore and is expected to be finished within 24 months.

Sula Vineyards share price: The country's largest wine company reported an all-time high revenue of ₹618.8 crore in fiscal year 2024-25 (FY25), up 1.7 per cent from 608.7 crore reported in the previous financial year. In the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25), the company reported total revenue from operations of ₹132.6 crore , up 0.7 per cent from ₹131.7 crore in the year-ago quarter.

NCL Industries share price: The manufacturer of various cement products reported an 8 per cent increase in cement production to 790,663 MT in Q4 FY25 compared to 729,655 MT in Q4 FY25. Cement sales for the reported quarter stood at 794,096 MT, up 7 per cent Y-o-Y.

IRCON International share price: The public-sector company has The public-sector company has received an order worth ₹128.80 crore from S&T (Construction) of the North Western Railway, Indian Railways. The order involves designing, manufacturing, supplying, installing, testing & commissioning of Microprocessor based EI system. It includes work across 20 stations of Ajmer Division along with automatic block signalling and associated indoor & outdoor works of signalling & telecom systems. It is expected to be completed within 24 months from the date of issue of letter of acceptance (LOA).

