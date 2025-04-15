Tuesday, April 15, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ircon International up 5% on ₹127-crore contract from North Western Railway

Ircon International up 5% on ₹127-crore contract from North Western Railway

Ircon International was trading at ₹156.31, up 4.5 per cent from Friday's close of ₹149.60 on the National Stock Exchange

share market, trading

share market, trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ircon International share price: Shares of state-owned engineering and construction company, Ircon International, jumped nearly 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹157.25 on Tuesday after the company bagged an order worth ₹127.80 crore from S&T (Construction) of the North Western Railway, Indian Railways. 
 
According to the company filing, the project involves the designing, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a microprocessor-based EI system. It comprises work across 20 stations in the Ajmer Division along with automatic block signalling and associated signalling and telecom systems.
 
The order is expected to be executed within 24 months from the date of issue of the letter of acceptance (LOA), the company informed the exchanges. 
 
 
At 10:00 AM, the stock was trading at ₹156.31, up 4.5 per cent from Friday’s close of ₹149.60 on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 23,325.85, up 497.30 points or 2.18 per cent. The company’s total market capitalisation stood at ₹14,740.70 crore. 
 
The stock has fallen around 56 per cent from the 52-week high of ₹351.60, it touched on July 15, 2024. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has tanked around 28 per cent compared to around 1.1 per cent fall in the Nifty50 index. 

Also Read

Sula Vineyards, Sula wine

Sula Vineyards gains 2% on posting Q4FY25 sales nos; Check all details

trading

Transrail Lighting shares rally 8% on ₹1,085 crore order win

Automobile, car manufacturing, Jaguar, JLR, China

Auto index up 3%; Samvardhana Motherson, TaMo rally up to 10%; here's why

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS slides as Q4 profit dip prompts analysts to cut target price

Labs, Science, Laurus

Laurus Labs surges 8%, stock records sharpest intraday gain since Jan 30

 
Ircon International Q3 flashback
In the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25), Ircon International reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹2,447.52 crore, up 6.7 per cent compared to ₹2,612.86 crore in the year-ago period. However, the company’s profit after tax (PAT) fell over 58 per cent to ₹86.1 crore in Q3 FY25 from ₹205.92 crore in Q3 FY24. 
 
About Ircon International
Ircon International is a government-owned specialised construction company covering the entire spectrum of construction activities and services in the infrastructure sector. However, railway and highway construction, extra-high voltage (EHP) sub-stations and MRTs (mass rapid transit) are the core competence areas of the company. Ircon has operations in several Indian states and abroad including Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Afghanistan, the United Kingdom, Algeria and Sri Lanka. According to the company website, it has so far completed more than 300 infrastructure projects in India and over 100 projects in other countries.

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Stock Market LIVE: TaMo, L&T, HDFC Bk lead Sensex 1600 pts higher at 76,750; Nifty tops 23,300

investing, investment, markets, trading

Retail investors grow wary amid tariff seesaw but analysts remain upbeat

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Sensex zooms 1500 points on Tuesday; is the worst over for the markets?

stock market, Indian stock market

Asia shares rise on auto gains, bonds hold steady on some tariff reprieve

share market, trading

Stocks to Watch Today, April 15: RIL, Tata Power, IRCON, Sula Vineyards

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks Ircon International Markets Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon