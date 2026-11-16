AIF commitments hit a high of ₹18.68 trillion as of September: Sebi data

Commitments to alternative investment funds (AIFs) rose to ₹18.68 trillion at the end of September 2026, up 6.6 per cent from the previous quarter and 24.1 per cent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

In comparison, the total commitments in this segment catering to the affluent stood at ₹17.53 trillion at the end of June while it was ₹15.05 trillion a year ago.

Funds raised rose to ₹7.99 trillion, up 5.2 per cent on the quarter and 25.5 per cent on the year. Investments made touched ₹7.50 trillion, up 5.5 per cent sequentially and 22.6 per cent year-on-year.

AIF commitments are usually drawn segments by fund managers when investment opportunities are identified, and get reflected progressively in the funds raised and investments made. Category II funds, which include private equity and credit funds, accounted for ₹13.91 trillion of commitments, about three-fourths of the total. Category III commitments grew faster on the quarter, rising 7.1 per cent to ₹3.61 trillion from ₹3.37 trillion in June. On the sector side, real estate remained the top destination with cumulative investments of ₹89,859 crore as of September, up 22.5 per cent from ₹73,356 crore a year earlier. AIF Commitments continue to grow (in ₹ trn) Total Commitments Funds Raised Investments made Sep-23 9.54 3.88 3.53 Sep-24 12.43 5.02 4.49 Sep-25 15.05 6.36 6.12 Sep-26 18.68 7.99 7.5 Source: Sebi Top Sectors: Investments (₹ cr) Real Estate 89,859 Financial Services 77,419 IT / ITes 41,003 NBFCs 37,150 Banks 31,436 Pharmaceuticals 25,855 Health Care Providers & Services 22,031 Insurance 16,196 Automobiles 16,017 *Data as of September 30, 2026 Investments in financial services jumped 12.07 per cent to ₹77,419 crore, the largest increase of any sector quarter on quarter. Healthcare providers and services saw a 11.26 per cent surge while pharmaceuticals witnessed a 10.86 per cent jump.Source: Sebi