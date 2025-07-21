Home / Markets / News / Bharti Airtel surpasses TCS to become India's third-most-valuable company

Bharti Airtel surpasses TCS to become India's third-most-valuable company

The telecom major was valued at ₹11.45 trillion, while TCS' market capitalisation stood at ₹11.43 trillion

Airtel
premium
The gains for Airtel are on the back of subscriber premiumisation, fall in capex intensity and expectation of higher free cash flows going ahead. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Monday edged past Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to become the country's third most valuable company.
 
At the last close, the telecom major was valued at Rs 11.45 trillion, while TCS' market capitalisation stood at Rs 11.43 trillion. Occupying the top positions were Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank with market capitalisations of Rs 19.3 trillion and Rs 15.34 trillion, respectively.
 
The two stocks have moved in opposite directions over the past year. While Airtel is up 30 per cent over the past year, TCS is down 26 per cent, leading to the 56 percentage point difference between the two over this period.
 
The gains for Airtel are on the back of subscriber premiumisation, fall in capex intensity and expectation of higher free cash flows going ahead. Jefferies in a recent report pointed out that at 42 per cent annual earnings growth and one-time price to earnings growth, Airtel is the cheapest stock among Indian consumer/largecap space. 
 
The brokerage expects strong growth and falling capex intensity to drive a 25 per cent annual growth in free cash flows and a 70 per cent rise in return on capital employed by FY28.
 
Airtel, according to the brokerage, is on track to $200 billion in market capitalisation (around $130 billion now) in two years given that mega-caps in telecom have emerged only from those countries that have high-population (300 million plus) and limited competition (<4 operators).
 
On the other hand, the country’s largest software company is struggling with falling growth and muted outlook. What has plagued the software sector and the company are delays in decision-making and project commencement amid heightened macro uncertainty. While the management expects FY26 to be better than FY25, aided by a recovery in the second half and led by a strong deal pipeline, near-term demand remains muted, mainly due to macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical factors.
 
“Much against the industry perspective that the worst was largely behind in Q4FY25, it looks like that uncertainty’s impact on demand intensified in Q1FY26, leading to even sectors like BFSI declining on a Q-o-Q basis,” BOB Capital Markets in a post Q1 note said.
 
The slowdown intensification has caught TCS by surprise, leading to lowering of utilisation and, therefore, impacting its margins adversely, said the brokerage, which has a hold rating.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

JSW Steel has good prospects on lower costs but stock fully valued

US trading firm Jane Street confirms it will comply with directive: Sebi

Premium

Reliance shares slip 3% as Q1 misses estimates; more selling ahead?

Market regulator Sebi cautions investors against dabba trading practice

Sebi proposal to allow AMCs to manage family office funds sparks debate

Topics :Markets NewsBharti AirtelTCS

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story