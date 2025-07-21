Market regulator Sebi issues advisory on dabba trading, cautions investors

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday cautioned investors against dabba trading, an illegal and unregulated off-market trading activity.

The market regulator’s advisory follows a full-page advertisement by a dabba trading company in a Hindi newspaper on July 13, assuring registration without documentation and offering very high margins.

Sebi added that a complaint has been lodged with the cyber police seeking appropriate legal action against the entity and others involved.

"Investors are advised to remain vigilant and not to deal with any entity offering illegal trading services," said Sebi.