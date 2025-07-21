US trading firm Jane Street has confirmed compliance with order, says Sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday said that US trading firm Jane Street has confirmed to the regulator that it will comply with the directions to cease and desist from engaging in any fraudulent, manipulative, or unfair trade practice.

The market regulator has given a go-ahead to the high-frequency trader to deal in the domestic market. This follows Jane Street's move to deposit ₹4,843.57 crore in the escrow account.

“Upon compliance with the directions in clause 62.1 (creation of escrow account with a lien marked in favor of Sebi, for an amount of ₹4,843.57 crore), the directions stipulated in clauses 62.2, 62.3, 62.4, 62.5, 62.7, 62.8, and 62.10 of the interim order shall cease to apply,” said Sebi in a statement on Monday.