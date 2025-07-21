Home / Markets / News / US trading firm Jane Street has confirmed compliance with order, says Sebi

US trading firm Jane Street has confirmed compliance with order, says Sebi

Sebi confirms that Jane Street has complied with its directions to cease unfair trading practices and deposited ₹4,843.57 crore in an escrow account to resume operations in the domestic market

Sebi
"Sebi remains committed to following due process and ensuring the integrity of the securities market," the regulator said in the release.
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday said that US trading firm Jane Street has confirmed to the regulator that it will comply with the directions to cease and desist from engaging in any fraudulent, manipulative, or unfair trade practice.
 
The market regulator has given a go-ahead to the high-frequency trader to deal in the domestic market. This follows Jane Street's move to deposit ₹4,843.57 crore in the escrow account.
 
“Upon compliance with the directions in clause 62.1 (creation of escrow account with a lien marked in favor of Sebi, for an amount of ₹4,843.57 crore), the directions stipulated in clauses 62.2, 62.3, 62.4, 62.5, 62.7, 62.8, and 62.10 of the interim order shall cease to apply,” said Sebi in a statement on Monday.
 
The market regulator added that the exchanges have confirmed that they will closely monitor any future dealings and positions of Jane Street and its group entities on an ongoing basis to ensure that they do not indulge in any manipulative activity.
 
"Sebi remains committed to following due process and ensuring the integrity of the securities market," the regulator said in the release.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market regulator Sebi issues advisory on dabba trading, cautions investors

India VIX at 15-month low as market stays calm; muted volatility to persist

BEML stock split news: Here's what investors need to know

Rupee extends losses even as oil prices, dollar decline; ends at 86.30/$

Brigade Hotel IPO opens on July 24; check price band, lot size, key dates

Topics :SEBIMarkets NewsJane Street

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story