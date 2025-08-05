Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Profit up 43% at ₹5,948 crore, revenue rises 29%

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit ₹5,947.9 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q1 FY26), marking a 43 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump from ₹4,159.9 crore in the same quarter last year.
However, on a sequential basis, the profit declined 46 per cent from ₹11,021.8 crore in Q4 FY25. The gain in previous quarter was also attributed to an earlier exceptional gain that reaped benefits in Q4.
The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹49,462.6 crore in Q1 FY26, up 28.4 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹38,506.4 crore in the same quarter last year on account of strong performance in India and Africa, the company said in a BSE filing. Sequentially, revenue was up 3.3 per cent from ₹47,876.2 crore in Q4 FY25.
The telecom major's consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹28,167 crore with EBITDA margin of 56.9 per cent.