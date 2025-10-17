Airtel, Titan rally up to 3%, near record highs. Is it good time to buy?

Share price of Bharti Airtel, Titan Company

Shares of telecom services provider Bharti Airtel and jewellery firm Titan Company rallied up to 3 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on expectations of strong earnings. In the process, these stocks are trading close to their respective all-time highs.

Individually, Bharti Airtel has surged 3 per cent to ₹2,033.65 in intra-day trade. The stock was quoting close to its record high level of ₹2,045.50 touched on July 2, 2025. Titan Company has gained 2 per cent at ₹3,714.70 in intra-day deals. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹3,725.25 on July 1, 2025 and a record high of Rs 3,885 on January 30, 2024.

Thus far in the calendar year 2025, Airtel has soared 27 per cent, while Titan Company surged 14 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 6.7 per cent. Brokerages see more upside for Bharti Airtel, Titan Company According to Axis Securities, telecom players, i.e., Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio, continue to gain market share on the back of higher customer stickiness, improving financial performance, and favourable market conditions. For the July to September 2025 quarter (Q2FY26), Bharti Airtel is expected to report revenue growth of 5 per cent QoQ and 25 per cent YoY. EBIT margins are expected to decline by 35 bps (remain relatively flat) for the quarter at 30.7 per cent. Key things to watch out for are a) Business verticals, b) ARPU and c) Customer additions and 5G rollout, the brokerage firm said.

Bharti Airtel continues to outperform, and valuations have re-rated (~12x FY27E EV/EBITDA for India business). Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services believe regular tariff hike (beyond FY27) remains the key factor for further re-rating of the stock. ALSO READ: Stocks to watch, Oct 17: RIL, Infosys, Jio Fin, Wipro, Havells, Canara HSBC “We continue to like Bharti’s superior execution on the premiumization agenda. In addition, with moderation in capex intensity and a potential tariff hike, Bharti is likely to generate significant FCF (~₹ 1 trillion over FY26-27E), which should lead to further deleveraging and improvement in shareholder returns,” Motilal Oswal Financial Services said. The brokerage firm reiterated its BUY rating with SoTP-based revised target price of ₹2,285.

In the case of Titan Company, the overall standalone revenue is expected to grow ~18 per cent YoY led by 19 per cent YoY growth in jewellery business (ex-bullion). JM Financial Institutional Securities expects a jewellery EBIT margin of 11.1 per cent (ex-bullion sales; ~30 bps down YoY). Overall, the brokerage firm estimates standalone EBITDA/ PAT growth of 48/ 53 per cent YoY. Titan Company is a leading organised jeweller in India with its trusted brand, Tanishq. It started as a watch company under the brand, Titan, and is the fifth largest integrated own brand watch manufacturer in the world.