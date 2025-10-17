Crude oil prices headed for $50 amid supply glut in 2026, says analyst

Benchmark crude oil prices have seen a sharp selloff over the past fortnight, driven by supply glut fea₹and geopolitical tensions, with WTI dropping 10 per cent in a month and 20 per cent year-to-date (Y-T-D), fluctuating within a $58–$65 range over the last three months.

Opec+ is unwinding cuts, restoring 2.72 million barrels per day by November, with Iraq adding 500 thousand barrels per day via Kurdish pipelines, worsening a 0.5 million barrels per day surplus. IEA projects a 3.33 million barrels per day surplus in 2026, up 360 thousand barrels per day, driven by US output at 13.63 million barrels per day. Oversupply has pressured prices downward despite brief support. Q4 2025 may see a 2 million barrels per day surplus as Opec+ raises quotas by 137 thousand barrels per day monthly, unwinding 1.65 million barrels per day of voluntary cuts by September 2026. This bearish outlook challenges oil prices amid global demand weakness.

Weak demand

Asian giants China and India show slower demand growth than expected, with China's EV shift limiting oil growth to 1.5 per cent (16.9million barrels per day). The US faces a 2026 slowdown, with unemployment at 4.5 per cent by end-2025 and gross domestic product (GDP) dropping to 1.5 per cent from 3 per cent in Q2. Europe's tariffs and weak purchasing managers index (PMI) dampen sentiment, though Asia's 60 per cent demand share offers some support. Global demand growth remains muted at 740 thousand barrels per day in 2025.

Early signs of economic slowdown

Two US regional banks, Zions Bancorp and Western Alliance, reported bad loans in their quarterly results on October 16, 2025, wiping out $100 billion in market cap from the banking sector overnight. Zions announced a $142 million charge-off due to fraud in its commercial loan portfolio, triggering a 6.3 per cent drop in the Regional Banking Index, its worst since April, while the Nasdaq Bank Index fell 3.6 per cent and S&P Regional Banks Index declined 4.1 per cent. This may be an early sign of US economic slowdown, with the New York Fed’s recession probability at 27.4 per cent for September 2026.