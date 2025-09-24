Home / Markets / News / Ajanta Pharma newly rated 'Buy' at PL Capital; 26% upside seen; check TP

Ajanta Pharma newly rated 'Buy' at PL Capital; 26% upside seen; check TP

The brokerage analysis suggested that branded generics contributed to 74 per cent of Ajanta Pharma's revenue in FY25 and its branded generics business operates with a healthy OPM of 30 per cent

Ajanta Pharma share price
Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 9:00 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
PL Capital has initiated coverage on Ajanta Pharma stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹3,200, which implies 25.8 per cent upside from Tuesday’s close at ₹2,542.7 per share. The brokerage believes increased focus on branded formulations, penetration into newer therapies, and scale-up in the United States (US) generics will drive revenue.
 
On Tuesday, Ajanta Pharma's share price closed 0.13 per cent higher at ₹2,542.7 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.07 per cent at 82,102.1.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Why is PL Capital upbeat on Ajanta Pharma?

Branded generics power growth with 30% margin

The brokerage analysis suggested that branded generics contributed to 74 per cent of Ajanta Pharma’s revenue in FY25, and its branded generics business operates with a healthy Operating Profit Margin (OPM) of 30 per cent. Analysts expect this momentum to sustain on the back of new launches, geographic expansion, new therapeutic additions, and volume growth. They have factored 13 per cent of CAGR revenue over FY25-28E for the branded generics business.

Strong domestic footing:

New therapeutic additions, market share gain, and new launches are anticipated to boost the domestic business, which is forecasted to register 13 per cent revenue CAGR over FY25-28E.
 
In FY25, domestic formulations accounted for 32 per cent of the company’s total turnover. Over the last 3 years, Ajanta Pharma has outperformed the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) by 200-300 basis points (bps). Besides, the company is focused on four high-growth specialty therapies: cardiac, ophthal, derma and pain management, with chronic therapies accounting for 65 per cent of the portfolio, providing sticky revenue streams.
 
During FY25, the company entered two new therapies – nephrology and gynecology – and acquired three brands in pain management.  ALSO READ: Market outlook & portfolio strategy: Where to invest at the current levels?

First-mover advantage in Asia/Africa:

Ajanta Pharma has a presence in 30 countries across Asia and Africa with 2,040 medical representatives (MRs) and has been a pioneer in introducing field force in some of these markets, according to the brokerage. Further, the company has been strengthening its branded generics business through increased investments in both products and people, thus driving growth along with further therapeutic diversification.
 
PL Capital has factored in 13 per cent/11 per cent revenue CAGR over FY25-28E from the branded generics business across Asia/Africa. Over FY’22-25, Ajanta Pharma’s branded generics business in Asia and Africa contributed 42 per cent to total revenue in FY25 and clocked 11.5 per cent CAGR. 

Strong margin profile and cash generation:

Ajanta Pharma has consistently maintained an OPM of 26–27 per cent over the past few years, the brokerage noted. Analysts expect margins to improve moderately in FY26E as the full impact of operating expenditure from new therapeutic additions is reflected. Over FY25–28E, they project a 320 bps margin expansion, driven by the company’s focus on the branded generics business.  ALSO READ: Coming months will test business models' resilience, policy effectiveness 
Additionally, the company generates a strong free cash flow (FCF) of ₹700–1,000 crore annually, most of which is distributed to shareholders via dividends and buybacks, though the company remains open to exploring merger and acquisition (M&A) opportunities in branded generics markets. With rising utilisation and asset turnover, we expect FCF to rise to ₹2,500 crore, alongside return on capital employed (RoCE) expansion of 800 bps to 38 per cent over FY25–28E.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GK Energy IPO allotment today: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 24: Swiggy, Akzo Nobel, Cochin Shipyard, IHCL

ITC, Nestle, HUL: Charts show 5 FMCG stocks on verge of fall; strategy here

Coming months will test business models' resilience, policy effectiveness

Asian stocks fall after Powell's remarks, Wall Street overnight losses

Topics :Ajanta PharmaThe Smart InvestorBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE Nifty

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story