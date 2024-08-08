Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly negative in pre-open; RBI's rate cut decision in spotlight
Stock Market LIVE on August 8: The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a gap-down start, quoting 196 points lower than Nifty50 futures at 24,170 levels
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live updates on Thursday, August 8, 2024: Indian bourses are staring at a negative open on Thursday, tracking weak global peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a gap-down start, quoting 196 points lower than Nifty50 futures at 24,170 levels.
Asia-Pacific markets flashed the red colour on Thursday morning, mimicking the losses from Wall Street. In the US overnight, all three major indices slipped in red with Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding by 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 dropping 0.77 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite retreating 1.06 per cent
In Asia this morning, Japan’s Nikkei index declined by 1.88 per cent, while broad based Topix traded by 0.91 per cent lower
In South Korea, the Kospi stripped 1.42 per cent and the Kosdaq fell 0.78 per cent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped by 0.52 per cent.
Further, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, too, traded in red and edged down by 0.62 per cent.
Domestically, all eyes are on the Reserve Bank of India’s Governor, Shaktikanda Das, who is set to announce the central bank’s decision on interest rate cut today. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) convened on Tuesday, August 6, for a three-day session to discuss its monetary policy decision.
Stocks to watch today
NHPC: NHPC's Q1 consolidated profit grew by 1.2 per cent to Rs 1,108.5 crore, up from Rs 1,095 crore a year ago, but revenue fell 2.3 per cent to Rs 2,694.2 crore from Rs 2,757.3 crore.
NTPC: NTPC Renewable Energy has launched the first 60 MW phase of its 150 MW Gujarat Solar PV project in Radhanpur, Gujarat, bringing NTPC’s total installed and commercial capacity to 76,134 MW.
Abbott India: Abbott India’s profit increased by 13 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 328.01 crore from Rs 290.2 crore, with revenue up 5.3 per cent to Rs 1,557.6 crore from Rs 1,479 crore.
9:08 AM
Pre-opening session: Nifty slips marginally
9:08 AM
Pre-opening session: Sensex drops 50 points
9:05 AM
Rupee update :: Rupee opens at 83.94/$ vs Wednesday’s close of 83.96/$
8:52 AM
The new guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs, effective from August 1, aim to expedite visa approvals for nationals from China and other countries sharing land borders with India, said a senior government official. Read more
Govt fast tracks visa approvals for China vendors to step up manufacturing
The Union government has introduced a streamlined, time-bound process for granting business visas to Chinese technicians involved in manufacturing projects, in response to complaints from the Indian industry.
The new guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs, effective from August 1, aim to expedite visa approvals for nationals from China and other countries sharing land borders with India, said a senior government official. Read more
8:50 AM
IPM growth disappoints in July, says Elara Securities
>>India’s pharma market (IPM) grew 6.1 per cent Y-o-Y in July 2024, below street expectations of 8-11 per cent.
>>Volumes declined 0.3 per cent Y-o-Y and price increase contributed to growth.
>>Elara expects a pick-up in market growth rate.
>>Though, estimates domestic business growth for companies will underwhelm Street expectations.
>>Volumes declined 0.3 per cent Y-o-Y and price increase contributed to growth.
>>Elara expects a pick-up in market growth rate.
>>Though, estimates domestic business growth for companies will underwhelm Street expectations.
>> The brokerage expects slight uptick in growth for IPM in FY25 compared with FY24 levels.
8:43 AM
The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 63,490. Read more
Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 69,260, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 81,000
Gold Price Today:The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 69,260, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 81,900.
The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 63,490. Read more
8:35 AM
How 2W market incumbents Bajaj and TVS are flexing their electric muscle
But the “competition for competitors” Sharma speaks of is not just from Bajaj. TVS, which, like Bajaj, has been a dominant petrol two-wheeler company for decades, is also flexing its electric muscle. It sold 5,493 more electric scooters in July than in June— an increase of 39 per cent. READ MORE
8:24 AM
All 59 economists in the Reuters poll conducted in late July predicted the Reserve Bank of India would hold the repo rate at 6.50 per cent for a ninth straight meeting. Read more
RBI expected to hold rates, markets seek hints on possible future cuts
India's central bank is widely expected to hold rates steady on Thursday, but with growing worries about the global economy investors are hoping for a more dovish tone from policymakers that could open the door for an October rate cut.
All 59 economists in the Reuters poll conducted in late July predicted the Reserve Bank of India would hold the repo rate at 6.50 per cent for a ninth straight meeting. Read more
8:21 AM
Sebi looks to further tighten the noose around participatory notes
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking to further tighten the noose around participatory notes (p-notes) or offshore derivatives instruments (ODIs) by imposing a complete ban from using the derivatives market. Currently, p-notes can use the derivatives market only for hedging purposes. Read more
8:08 AM
Indian companies dismiss global worries to push ahead with IPO listings
India’s bustling initial public offering market is barreling ahead with bigger debuts, shrugging off this week’s global equity selloff.
The nation saw 189 companies going for fresh share sales to raise $5.6 billion this year, making it one of the busiest markets in this space. At least 30 IPOs are in the offing as demand powered by domestic money pushes companies to explore listing.
The pipeline underscores investor exuberance in India despite turbulence in global equity markets. Local investors armed with funds and a desire to participate in the world’s fastest-growing major economy are ignoring pessimism over global risks. Read more
7:55 AM
Listing: Ceigall India will list on the mainboard, while Dhariwalcorp will be listed on the SME board.
Stocks To Watch Today, Aug 8: Financials, Real estate, MRF, Marico, NTPC
Here are a few stocks to keep an eye on for August 8:
Earnings Watch: LIC, SAIL, Eicher Motors, IRCON International, Minda Corporation, MRF, ABB India, Va Tech Wabag, Oil India, Bharat Bajel Projects, Gujarat State Petronet, Forge, Biocon, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Astral, Astrazeneca Pharma, Page Industries, Rail Vikas Nigam, Sobha, Unichem Laboratories
Listing: Ceigall India will list on the mainboard, while Dhariwalcorp will be listed on the SME board.
Rate-sensitive stocks:Sectors like Real Estate, Auto, Financials will closely keep a tab on RBI's interest rate decision. Read more
7:52 AM
These are top picks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi for August 8
Lodha
After reaching a peak near Rs 1,595, Lodha has experienced a significant decline, dropping nearly 450 points, which translates to a 28 per cent decrease in its price. Currently, the stock has found support at its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA). Interestingly, a bullish bat pattern has emerged precisely at this 200 DEMA support level of Rs 1,218. Read more
7:51 AM
Nifty Energy range bound on charts, eyes breakout; trading strategy here
Nifty Energy Index
The Nifty Energy Index is currently exhibiting range-bound behavior, fluctuating within the bounds of 43,700 and 42,250. This phase of consolidation suggests that the index is poised for a significant move, awaiting a breakout or breakdown to establish a definitive trend direction.Traders can capitalise on these potential movements by adopting appropriate strategies based on their risk tolerance. Read more
7:49 AM
At 07:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,200 levels – hinting at a likely gap-down of around 150 points on the NSE Nifty 50 index. Read more
Will Sensex, Nifty rise or fall today? RBI Policy, weekly expiry in focus
Trading guide for Thursday August 7, 2024:Benchmark equity indices are likely to start today’s trading session on a negative note tracking losses in global peers.
At 07:00 AM, GIFT Nifty futures quoted around 24,200 levels – hinting at a likely gap-down of around 150 points on the NSE Nifty 50 index. Read more
7:45 AM
Brent crude at $78.35
Topics : Stock Market MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Gift Nifty nikkei stock market trading Market news
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:27 AM IST