Home / Markets / News / Ajmera Realty shares jump 8% on releasing quarterly sales figures; details

Ajmera Realty shares jump 8% on releasing quarterly sales figures; details

Ajmera Realty achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q2 FY26, registering ₹720 crore, an 184 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with total sales volume of 2,29,772 sq. ft.

real estate, realty firms
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Ajmera Realty & Infra India shares jumped 7.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹1,067.75 per share. At 11:43 AM, Ajmera Realty’s share price was trading 3.82 per cent higher at ₹1,037.25 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.18 per cent at 81,775.36.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,082.53 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,225.8 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹613.45 per share. 

Why were Ajmera Realty shares in demand? 

The Ajmera Realty stock was in demand after the company posted its second quarter (Q2FY26) sales numbers. 
 
According to the company filing, Ajmera Realty achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q2 FY26, registering ₹720 crore, an 184 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with total sales volume of 2,29,772 sq. ft. a 101 per cent rise Y-o-Y, underscoring strong market demand and the company’s strategic positioning. Collections for the quarter surged to ₹220 crore, up 66 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
For the half-year, the company delivered growth across all key metrics. Sales volume reached 2,93,016 sq. ft., up 20 per cent Y-o-Y, while sales value surged to ₹828 crore, up 48 per cent Y-o-Y. Collections for H1FY26 stood at ₹454 crore, up 52 per cent Y-o-Y.   ALSO READ | This realty stock rises 3%, outperforms peers post Q2 update; buy or hold? 
“The quarter also witnessed the launch of two landmark projects from its pipeline, with a combined gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,100 crore, namely, Ajmera Manhattan 4A and 4B at Wadala and Thirty 3.15 at Bandra. Early response has been highly encouraging, with 38 per cent of Ajmera Manhattan 4A, 4B and 5 per cent of the Bandra project (Ajmera Realty share 50 per cent) sold in under a month. The performance reinforces market confidence in the Ajmera brand and highlights the company’s consistent ability to execute efficiently while maintaining financial discipline,” the filing read. 
 
Ajmera Realty & Infra India is a real estate company. It has a development potential available at Ajmera I-Land, Bhakti Park, Wadala, and Central Mumbai. Projects in Mumbai include: Ajmera Manhattan 3A 3B & 4A 4B, Ajmera Greenfinity, Ajmera Vihara, Thirty 3.15, and Ajmera Eden, along with various projects at Bengaluru: Ajmera Lugaano , Ajmera Florenza, Ajmera Iris, and Ajmera Marina.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Eimco Elecon zooms 17% after Kedia Securities buys stake via bulk deal

Yatharth Hospital, Aster DM surge up to 8%, stocks at new highs; here's why

IGL vs MGL: Which stock to buy amid tax cut buzz in Gujarat? Analysts weigh

Bayer, PI: Specialty chemicals stocks face 19% downside risk; here's why

This realty stock rises 3%, outperforms peers post Q2 update; buy or hold?

Topics :Ajmera GroupBuzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story