Ajmera Realty shares jump 8% on releasing quarterly sales figures; details
SI Reporter Mumbai
Ajmera Realty & Infra India shares jumped 7.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹1,067.75 per share. At 11:43 AM, Ajmera Realty’s share price
was trading 3.82 per cent higher at ₹1,037.25 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.18 per cent at 81,775.36.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,082.53 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,225.8 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹613.45 per share.
Why were Ajmera Realty shares in demand?
The Ajmera Realty stock was in demand after the company posted its second quarter (Q2FY26) sales numbers.
According to the company filing, Ajmera Realty achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q2 FY26, registering ₹720 crore, an 184 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with total sales volume of 2,29,772 sq. ft. a 101 per cent rise Y-o-Y, underscoring strong market demand and the company’s strategic positioning. Collections for the quarter surged to ₹220 crore, up 66 per cent Y-o-Y.
“The quarter also witnessed the launch of two landmark projects from its pipeline, with a combined gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,100 crore, namely, Ajmera Manhattan 4A and 4B at Wadala and Thirty 3.15 at Bandra. Early response has been highly encouraging, with 38 per cent of Ajmera Manhattan 4A, 4B and 5 per cent of the Bandra project (Ajmera Realty share 50 per cent) sold in under a month. The performance reinforces market confidence in the Ajmera brand and highlights the company’s consistent ability to execute efficiently while maintaining financial discipline,” the filing read.
Ajmera Realty & Infra India is a real estate company. It has a development potential available at Ajmera I-Land, Bhakti Park, Wadala, and Central Mumbai. Projects in Mumbai include: Ajmera Manhattan 3A 3B & 4A 4B, Ajmera Greenfinity, Ajmera Vihara, Thirty 3.15, and Ajmera Eden, along with various projects at Bengaluru: Ajmera Lugaano , Ajmera Florenza, Ajmera Iris, and Ajmera Marina.
