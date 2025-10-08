Ajmera Realty shares jump 8% on releasing quarterly sales figures; details

Ajmera Realty & Infra India shares jumped 7.8 per cent on the BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹1,067.75 per share. At 11:43 AM, Ajmera Realty’s share price was trading 3.82 per cent higher at ₹1,037.25 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.18 per cent at 81,775.36.

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹4,082.53 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,225.8 per share, and its 52-week low was at ₹613.45 per share.

Why were Ajmera Realty shares in demand?

The Ajmera Realty stock was in demand after the company posted its second quarter (Q2FY26) sales numbers.

According to the company filing, Ajmera Realty achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales in Q2 FY26, registering ₹720 crore, an 184 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with total sales volume of 2,29,772 sq. ft. a 101 per cent rise Y-o-Y, underscoring strong market demand and the company's strategic positioning. Collections for the quarter surged to ₹220 crore, up 66 per cent Y-o-Y. For the half-year, the company delivered growth across all key metrics. Sales volume reached 2,93,016 sq. ft., up 20 per cent Y-o-Y, while sales value surged to ₹828 crore, up 48 per cent Y-o-Y. Collections for H1FY26 stood at ₹454 crore, up 52 per cent Y-o-Y.