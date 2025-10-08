Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This realty stock rises 3%, outperforms peers post Q2 update; buy or hold?

This realty stock rises 3%, outperforms peers post Q2 update; buy or hold?

In H1 FY26, Keystone Realtors' sales rose 61 per cent year-on-year to 1.13 million sqft from 0.70 million sqft in H1 FY25

Keystone Realtors shares in focus

Keystone Realtors shares in focus

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Keystone Realtors rose nearly 3 per cent on Wednesday as the company reported strong operational performance for the first half of FY26.
 
The real estate company's stock rose as much as 2.62 per cent during the day to ₹634 per share, the highest level since September 1 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 0.4 per cent higher at ₹619.4 apiece, compared to a 0.25 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:07 AM. The Nifty Realty index, meanwhile, was the top loser in trade on Wednesday, falling nearly 1.5 per cent.
 
Shares of the company rose for the second day. The counter has fallen 8.5 per cent this year, compared to a 6 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Keystone Realtors has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,789.33 crore.   
 

Keystone Realtors Q2 updates

For H1 FY26, the company recorded sales of 1.13 million sqft, up 61 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 0.70 million sqft in H1 FY25. Pre-sales rose 40 per cent to ₹1,831 crore, while collections increased 13 per cent to ₹1,177 crore.
 
On a quarterly basis, Q2 FY26 sales stood at 0.50 million sqft, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y from 0.46 million sqft in Q2 FY25. Pre-sales rose 9 per cent to ₹763 crore, while collections also increased 9 per cent to ₹601 crore.

Also Read

Yatharth Hospital

Yatharth Hospital, Aster DM surge up to 8%, stocks at new highs; here's why

Advance Agrolife share price

Advance Agrolife delivers double-digit listing gains; book profit or hold?

Titan, Titan watch, titan jewellery, Titan q2

Titan shares advance 4% as Q2 update surpasses expectations; time to buy?

Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer releases in-line Q2FY26 update; should you buy or sell?

Uno Minda up 80% in 6 months, hits new high. Should you buy, hold or sell?

Uno Minda up 80% in 6 months, hits new high. Should you buy, hold or sell?

 
In H1 FY26, Keystone Realtors added three redevelopment projects, GTB Nagar (Sion), Lokhandwala Cluster (Andheri West), and Swarganga CHSL (Dindoshi, Goregaon East), with a combined saleable area of 3.25 million sqft and estimated GDV of ₹7,727 crore, surpassing its full-year FY26 business development guidance.
 
"As we move into the festive season, our robust pipeline positions us well to capitalise on upcoming demand, and I am confident in our ability to not only acquire new projects but also execute them efficiently," Boman Irani, CMD of Keystone Realtors, said. "Redevelopment in Mumbai continues to remain a core strategic focus, offering immense potential for sustained value creation."  ALSO READ| TCS, Infy, HCL Tech gain 2%; IT index up 5% in 1 week ahead of Q2 results

JM Financial on Keystone Realtors Q2 update 

Keystone Realtors reported a marginal beat on pre-sales in Q2 FY26, with quarterly pre-sales of ₹760 crore, up 9 per cent y-o-Y and slightly above JM Financial’s estimate of ₹700 crore. 
 
The brokerage has a buy rating on the stocks and noted that it launched one project in Q2, 'Thirty3.15' at Bandra West, with a saleable area of 0.2 million sqft and an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹950 crore. In the first half of FY26, Keystone Realtors launched four projects with an estimated GDV of ₹4,920 crore.
 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 8, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 25,100; realty, banks drag; IT shines

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds, investors

Bayer, PI: Specialty chemicals stocks face 19% downside risk; here's why

Real Estate, capital market

Anant Raj shares slip 5% on launching QIP; check floor price, issue details

Venus Pipes shares in focus

Venus Pipes shares rise 4% on infusing ₹71.4 crore via warrant conversion

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

TCS, Infy, HCL Tech gain 2%; IT index up 5% in 1 week ahead of Q2 results

Topics : The Smart Investor Markets Real Estate Real estate stocks Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyWeWork India IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateBihar Election Key PartiesBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon