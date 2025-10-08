This realty stock rises 3%, outperforms peers post Q2 update; buy or hold?

Shares of Keystone Realtors rose nearly 3 per cent on Wednesday as the company reported strong operational performance for the first half of FY26.

Keystone Realtors Q2 updates

For H1 FY26, the company recorded sales of 1.13 million sqft, up 61 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 0.70 million sqft in H1 FY25. Pre-sales rose 40 per cent to ₹1,831 crore, while collections increased 13 per cent to ₹1,177 crore.

On a quarterly basis, Q2 FY26 sales stood at 0.50 million sqft, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y from 0.46 million sqft in Q2 FY25. Pre-sales rose 9 per cent to ₹763 crore, while collections also increased 9 per cent to ₹601 crore.

In H1 FY26, Keystone Realtors added three redevelopment projects, GTB Nagar (Sion), Lokhandwala Cluster (Andheri West), and Swarganga CHSL (Dindoshi, Goregaon East), with a combined saleable area of 3.25 million sqft and estimated GDV of ₹7,727 crore, surpassing its full-year FY26 business development guidance.