Akums Drugs shares jump 8% after ICICI Prudential MF buys stake

According to NSE bulk deal data, Ruby QC Investment Holdings Pte sold its entire stake of 4.62 per cent at ₹428 per share, while ICICI Prudential MF bought the same amount of shares through bulk deal

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 8 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high of ₹480 per share amid large trades. At 11:35 AM, on BSE, 0.14 million shares were traded, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 14.8 million shares changed hands. 
 
Around the same time, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals’ share price was trading 2.55 per cent higher at ₹455 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.04 per cent at 85,532.64. 
 
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹7,161.43 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹678.8, and its 52-week low was at ₹407.4. 

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals' bulk deal details 

According to NSE bulk deal data, Ruby QC Investment Holdings Pte sold its entire stake of 4.62 per cent or 72,78,535 shares at ₹428 per share through a bulk deal. On the other hand, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund bought the same amount of shares at the same rate. 
 
As of September 2025, Ruby QC Investment Holdings Pte held a 4.62  per cent stake in the company, according to the BSE shareholding pattern. Promoters held 75.26 per cent stake in the company. 

Akums Drugs Q2 results 

In the September quarter, Akums Drugs reported a 35.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated net profit for the September quarter (Q2 FY26) to ₹43 crore, down from ₹67 crore in the same period last year.
 
India’s largest contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) also reported a 1.5 per cent on-year fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,018 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 1,013 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.
 
The company attributed this fall to slow growth in its CDMO business on account of declining prices for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). “Trade generics and API sales also declined in line with focus on minimising losses,” the company added in its investor presentation for the quarter.
 
Commenting on the results, Sandeep Jain, managing director at Akums, said that the CDMO business is navigating through a complex phase, with continued weakening of API prices and sustained flat volumes in the industry.
 
“We remain focused on delivering long-term shareholder value by further cementing our leadership position in the CDMO business, taking measures to grow our domestic and exports branded business, and curtailing losses in API and trade generics,” he added.

Topics: Buzzing stocks, BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Nifty50, stock market trading

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

