Here's why Brainbees Solutions share price rose 4.5% in trade on Dec 23

The upward movement in the FirstCry share price came following the company’s announcement of an update on acquisitions. In a new regulatory filing, Brainbees Solutions informed the exchanges that Swara Baby Products Private Limited (Swara Baby), a subsidiary of the company, has agreed to acquire a 100 per cent stake in K.A. Enterprises (Hygiene) Private Limited (KA Hygiene) from the existing shareholders of KA Hygiene by issuing 38,49,572 equity shares of Swara Baby.