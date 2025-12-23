Home / Markets / News / Airtel, L&T, Varun Beverages among 5 largecap stock ideas for 2026: Experts

Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Varun Beverages, Tata Consumer Products and HPCL can rally up to 20 per cent from here, explains Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 10:44 AM IST
Gains in the equity market have largely been led by large-cap stocks in the calendar year 2025. The NSE benchmark Nifty 50 index has surged nearly 11 per cent thus far, while the large-cap Nifty 100 (large-cap based index) has jumped 9 per cent.  In comparison, the broader Nifty 500 has rallied 6.7 per cent, and the Nifty MidCap index advanced 5.6 per cent. Whereas, the Nifty SmallCap 250 index has declined 6.7 per cent. Thus, clearly highlighting the sheer outperformance by large-caps.  Among stocks - Shriram Finance tops the Nifty 100 gainers list, up almost 62 per cent this year. It is followed by TVS Motor Company, Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motors and Canara Bank - up 50 - 55 per cent each. That apart, another 28 large-cap stocks have surged more than 20 per cent this year.  Going forward, analysts remain optimistic on Indian equities amid hopes of the corporate earnings cycle turning upwards and a broader economic growth.  ALSO READ | Sensex can hit 100,000 in 2026 if earnings pickup: Chris Wood  "As growth momentum becomes more visible across financials, consumption, and capital-intensive sectors, India stands out as one of the few large markets where cyclical recovery is aligned with structural growth drivers, creating a supportive backdrop for equity markets over the medium-to-long term," said Axis Securities in its New Year Picks report.  Among individual stocks the brokerage firm recommends - State Bank of India (SBI), Varun Beverages, Hindalco Industries, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Dalmia Bharat, Astral, Affle 3i, Healthcare Global Enterprises and Mold-Tek Packaging as top picks for 2026.  Meanwhile, Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza recommends that these 5 large-cap stocks - Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consumer Products, Varun Beverages and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) could deliver up to 20 per cent returns from here on.  Drumil said that the recent consolidation in Bharti Airtel and Larsen & Toubro appears healthy. Both stocks seem to be in a strong uptrend, and can potentially rally to ₹2,580 and ₹4,320 on the upside. 

Bharti Airtel

 
 

Larsen and Toubro

 
  Similarly, the technical analyst explains that the momentum seems to be improving in Tata Consumer and HPCL stocks, with both seen trading above key support levels on the charts. 
 

  Tata  Consumer Products

 
 

Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL)

 
  "Varun Beverages is attempting a trendline breakout after a prolonged corrective phase. Prices are stabilizing above short-term averages, while RSI shows improving momentum. A decisive close above resistance can trigger a fresh leg higher in 2026", said Drumil Vithlani. 

Varun Beverages

 
  Disclaimer: The views expressed by the brokerage/ analyst in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. 

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

