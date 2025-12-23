Shares of Antony Waste Management Ltd., Sanghvi Movers Ltd., and GPT Infraprojects Ltd. rose on Tuesday after the companies reported fresh order wins, lifting investor sentiment.

Antony Waste Management shares rose as much as 11.2 per cent, while Sanghvi Movers and GPT Infraprojects soared 9.5 per cent and 7.6 per cent, respectively. As of 10:25 AM, Antony Waste's counter was up 6.5 per cent, Sanghvi Movers and GPT Infra were higher by 5.1 per cent and 3.6 per cent, compared to a 0.01 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index.

In the year so far, shares of Antony Waste and GPT Infra fell 14 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively. Sanghvi Movers shares rose 19 per cent in 2025, compared to a 10.6 per cent gain in the Nifty50 index.

Antony Waste bags contract worth ₹330 crore Antony Waste Management said its wholly owned subsidiary, Antony Lara Enviro Solutions Pvt. Ltd., has secured a contract from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for setting up a mixed solid waste processing facility in Maharashtra. The project involves the development of a 600 to 800 tonnes-per-day mixed solid waste processing plant on a Design, Build, Operate and Transfer (DBOT) basis at Atkoli in Bhiwandi taluka on land owned by TMC. The facility will also be operated and maintained by the company for a period of 10 years. The total capital expenditure for the project is estimated at ₹67 crore, which will be reimbursed by the municipal body upon achieving milestones specified in the tender document. The overall contract value is pegged at around ₹329.45 crore.

Sanghvi Movers wins ₹428.72 crore work orders Sanghvi Movers said its material subsidiary, Future Renewables Pvt. Ltd has secured large work orders aggregating ₹428.72 crore from various independent power producers. The contracts pertain to a cumulative capacity of 270.6 megawatts and will be executed for renewable energy projects across multiple locations. The orders have been awarded by prominent independent power producers, the company said in an exchange filing. Execution of the projects is scheduled to commence from the third quarter of the financial year 2025–26 and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of the financial year 2027–28.