All Time Plastics up 6%; why is this newly listed stock in demand?

All Time Plastics share price today: Shares of newly listed plastic consumerware manufacturer All Time Plastics surged 6 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹316.3 on the NSE.

At 12:50 PM, All Time Plastics share price was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹306.1 per share on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 0.42 per cent at 24,982.5 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,009 crore.

Here's why All Time Plastics stock is rising:

The stock extended gains for the third consecutive session after ace investor Manish Chokhani acquired a stake worth ₹10 crore in the company. According to bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Vibhav Manish Chokhani, son of Manish Chokhani, acquired 3.5 lakh shares or 0.53 per cent stake in the company at ₹287.11 per share.

On Thursday, August 14, All Time Plastics debuted on the NSE at ₹311.30 per share, up 13 per cent from its issue price of ₹275 per share. The All Time Plastics had received a strong response from investors with an overall subscription rate of 8.6 times. The demand was led by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 14 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 10.3 times and retail investors at 5.36 times. The portion served for employees was booked 7.8 times. Ahead of the issue, the company had raised ₹120 crore from anchor investors. It allotted 4.36 million equity shares to 12 funds at ₹275 per share. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund (MF), Bandhan MF, Edelweiss MF, 360 ONE Equity Opportunity Fund, Nuvama and Gagandeep Credit Capital are among the anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.