Home / Markets / News / All Time Plastics up 6%; why is this newly listed stock in demand?

All Time Plastics up 6%; why is this newly listed stock in demand?

All Time Plastics share price was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹306.1 per share on the NSE

share market stock market trading
All Time Plastics
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
All Time Plastics share price today: Shares of newly listed plastic consumerware manufacturer All Time Plastics surged 6 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹316.3 on the NSE. 
 
At 12:50 PM, All Time Plastics share price was trading 5 per cent higher at ₹306.1 per share on the NSE. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 0.42 per cent at 24,982.5 levels. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,009 crore. 

Here's why All Time Plastics stock is rising:

The stock extended gains for the third consecutive session after ace investor Manish Chokhani acquired a stake worth ₹10 crore in the company. According to bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Vibhav Manish Chokhani, son of Manish Chokhani, acquired 3.5 lakh shares or 0.53 per cent stake in the company at ₹287.11 per share. 
 
On Thursday, August 14, All Time Plastics debuted on the NSE at ₹311.30 per share, up 13 per cent from its issue price of ₹275 per share. The All Time Plastics had received a strong response from investors with an overall subscription rate of 8.6 times. The demand was led by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 14 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 10.3 times and retail investors at 5.36 times. The portion served for employees was booked 7.8 times. 
 
Ahead of the issue, the company had raised ₹120 crore from anchor investors. It allotted 4.36 million equity shares to 12 funds at ₹275 per share. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund (MF), Bandhan MF, Edelweiss MF, 360 ONE Equity Opportunity Fund, Nuvama and Gagandeep Credit Capital are among the anchor investors, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.
 
All Time Plastics IPO comprised a fresh issue of 10.2 million equity shares worth ₹280 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.4 million shares worth ₹120.57 crore. The company plans to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for prepayment or repayment of debt, purchase of equipment and machinery for the Manekpur facility and general corporate purposes.  ALSO READ: Vikram Solar IPO opens: Analysts bet on long-term outlook; should you bid?

About All Time Plastics

All Time Plastics specialises in manufacturing plastic consumerware products for everyday household needs. It primarily produces consumerware for customers to market under their own brand names (i.e., on a business-to-business basis), which is known as white-label manufacturing. However, the company also sells its consumerware products under its proprietary brand name All Time Branded Products. As of March 31, 2025, All Time Plastics had 1,848 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across eight product categories, including Prep Time, Containers, Organisation, Hangers, Meal Time, Cleaning Time, Bath Time, and Junior. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kernex Microsystems hits 5% upper circuit after JV bags ₹151-crore order

RIL shares rise 2%, top gainer on Sensex; what's fuelling the move?

L&T Finance rallies 3%, hits new high; more steam left in the NBFC stock?

Will GST reform, S&P Global upgrade bring FIIs back to Indian stock market?

Premium

SBI Life, HDFC Life shares erase gains despite 5% GST buzz; Emkay decodes

Topics :Stock MarketMarketsBSENSEBuzzing stocks

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story